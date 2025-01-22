 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Post says it will stop shipping reptiles in the mail from April 1 Image: AFP/File
national

Japan Post to stop delivery of live reptiles

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan Post will not deliver live reptiles starting from April on animal welfare grounds, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Customers had raised concerns and animal rights activists had criticized the service online, the spokeswoman for the nationwide postal service told AFP.

"After consulting with the government... we came to realize that shipping animals in an environment where temperature control and food are unavailable can amount to animal abuse," she said.

From April 1, Japan Post -- which already does not allow mammals or birds to be sent by mail -- will not deliver reptiles through any parcel or other postal services, the spokeswoman added.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Crikey I’m surprised they even allowed that to begin with.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Perimenopause & Menopause in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo