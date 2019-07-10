Japan Post unit admits to mismanaging 90,000 insurance policies

Japan Post Insurance Co. admitted mismanagement Wednesday in connection with more than 90,000 insurance policies, in the biggest scandal for the country's dominant postal group since its privatization in 2007.
Mitsuhiko Uehira, president of the insurance arm of Japan Post Holdings Co., apologized at a press conference for having caused problems for customers, including those who were forced to pay premiums for new and old insurance policies even after they terminated the old contracts.
The company had initially denied any wrongdoing, underscoring that customers consented to their contracts.
Kunio Yokoyama, president of Japan Post Co., the group's mail-delivery unit that also sells insurance policies, said the misconduct was possibly due to sales staff trying to meet their targets.
"Our sales targets did not fit with the times," Yokoyama told the same news conference, referring to the recent tough business environment due to a declining population and ultralow interest rates in Japan. "We'll strictly respond if any illegal activity is found."
The Financial Services Agency is considering ordering Japan Post Insurance to improve business operations, officials at the financial watchdog said.
The insurance firm said it will launch a probe by a third-party panel while also taking relief measures for customers, including refunding overpaid premiums.
The company has found that were about 22,000 cases in which customers were forced to make duplicate payments for their new and old contracts between April 2016 and December 2018.
There were 47,000 cases in which customers were not covered by insurance even though they had paid their premiums, while the insurer refused to extend contracts without sufficient reason in a further 23,900 cases for five years through March.© KYODO
Chip Star
Privatization was a mistake.
JJ Jetplane
If I understand this correctly. They forced people to pay insurance premiums for plans that they didn’t have in order to meet their sales goals. Their excuse was that the sales targets were out of touch with the times. Meaning they don’t see any problems with the method. Lastly, the end result is
Only considering.
Joeintokyo
LOL. This euphemism gives me a chuckle. More like conning and swindling customers.
Dango bong
who would buy an insurance policy from a post office lol....
madmanmunt
I see. It's everybody's fault but your own.
Scammers, fakes, and knaves.
Stop blaming the public.
I never understood these massive pension schemes. Screw 'em.
Chip Star
Intelligent people that have done their research and want a good deal.
Dango bong
I do not equate intelligence with investing in the Japanese government, especially getting insurance policies from an agency that delivers mail.
drlucifer
How about the ultra high interest rates you morons charge for credit card usage.
Louie
Here we go again. Haha
JJ Jetplane
@Dango Bong
Are you aware that most policies people buy from anywhere are not made or managed by the company you buy them from? Most insurance and fund firms deal through broker dealers.
Also, the Post office receives government funding even though its privatized. That adds security in most people’s minds.
Dango bong
So secure the inept mail carriers lost their insurance money. Oh ok I must be wrong. Great investment guys!
drlucifer
None of these scammers will be arrested for scamming the public.
IloveCoffee
Would you like some more government-provided services with your tax money? No?
I have recently learned that it is actually written within the Japanese constitution that government must be the sole provider of postal services. The constitution creates and protects a monopoly. Imagine if the constitution said only the government can provide shoes. Everybody would be walking with the most crappy sandals ever, and the idea of privatizing the shoe company would've sound crazy to most people. In the US the US postal services used be a monopoly until somebody sued the government and they allowed private companies to enter the market, that's when FEDEX and UPS were created. If Japan allows private companies to provide postal services, it will be a lot better for everybody.. other than the bureaucrats in charge of the postal company of course.
thepersoniamnow
“The Financial Services Agency is considering ordering Japan Post Insurance to improve business operations, officials at the financial watchdog said.”
Really? Sounds like someone scammed a lot of money out of a lot of people! Possibly the sales staff fault??
Am I reading this excuse correctly?
Man, this CEO better beware he’s not the next Carlos Gho...
oh wait, nah a bow will do.
Next
Yubaru
And why isn't he resigning to take responsibility? Or is it now the new trend to have the underlings take the blame?
Maria
Sorry we have been screwing over our customers and forcing our staff to harass them - upsetting and stressing out those who can ill afford it. Sorry we got found out.
Bastards.
Dango bong
You can defend Japanese bureaucracy until you are blue in the face, but I would trust a ten yen coin with them, let alone use them as a middle man to buy insurance from them.
This is why the people got duped.
yoshi
These are scams. Big crimes. It's not the cases to be allowed with just apologizing and refunding. Investigating by prosecutors are nssded.
Strangerland
I prefer a government run post office thank you. I grew up in countries both with and without, and there is a clear difference in the level of service.
Chip Star
I do not put much stock in comments from people that think the post office is still government run.
BertieWooster
Wow! Are they! This is the powerful, no holds barred decisive Financial Services Agency at work! Makes you quake at the knees, doesn't it?
(Sarcasm)
Wallace Fred
Lolololololololololoololololololol
Scamming and swindling by any other name is just as scummy.
Accountability is japan is a sad joke. Absolutely nothing is going to happen. It will blow on over only to be repeated a few years down the road with the exact same repurcussion.