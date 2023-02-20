Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan postmortems of COVID-infected patients finds virus stays in half

3 Comments
TOKYO

Postmortems of 11 patients who died in Japan after contracting COVID-19 in 2021 found that an infectious viral load remained in the nasopharynx and lungs of over half, with one having been dead for 13 days, a health ministry study showed Monday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare eased restrictions on handling coronavirus-infected corpses in a revision to funeral guidelines in January, but Hisako Saito, an associate professor of legal medicine at Chiba University and principal researcher of the study team, stressed the importance of educating and equipping personnel to "handle bodies on the assumption they are infectious."

The revision stated that infected corpses no longer needed to be handled differently provided anti-infection measures such as wiping the body and stuffing the nose are taken.

The research team's examination of 11 infected bodies, for which forensic and pathological autopsies had been conducted, took place between January and October 2021, when infections in Japan were fueled by the Delta variant of the virus.

PCR tests on 30 nasopharyngeal mucosa and lung tissue samples detected the virus in 13 samples from six bodies. The body in which the virus was detected 13 days after death from pneumonia had been placed in the refrigerator for 12 days.

The team surmised that patients who died shortly after being infected and whose bodies were discovered within a day of death or placed in cold storage for long periods of time had a high probability of viral persistence.

Embalming, however, appeared to circumvent the risk, with antigen tests on nasopharynx samples from nine infected bodies that had been treated with a formaldehyde solution all returning negative for COVID-19. The bodies were autopsied between August 2021 and March 2022.

Saito said the embalming, which offers a way for families to properly grieve as funeral rites can be held as usual without fear of infection, "is effective and should be utilized in addition to basic infection control measures."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

The fact that there were only 11 postmortem examinations in 2021 means that Japan was avoiding them at all costs.

Nonsense... I will never understand the chaotic handling of the COVID in this country.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Japan handled covid excellently, keeping deaths low, with no true lockdowns, in an extremely densely populated country.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Nonsense... I will never understand the chaotic handling of the COVID in this country.

yeah it is something between hysteric psico and totally non sense way of reacting! A total mystery in the eyes of the rest of the world!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel