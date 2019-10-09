Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kansai Electric Power Company chairman Makoto Yagi has resigned over a scandal which saw top executives receive cash and gifts from the mayor of a town where one of the company's nuclear plants is based Photo: AFP
national

Kansai Electric chairman resigns over gift scandal; president to follow after 3rd party report

4 Comments
By Yoshikzau Tsuno
TOKYO

The chairman of a Japanese power firm resigned Wednesday after admitting he and other executives received money and gifts worth around 300 million yen from a town hosting one of their nuclear plants.

The money and gifts were given to some 20 executives over the course of seven years from 2011 by the late deputy mayor of Takahama town, where Kansai Electric (KEPCO) has a nuclear plant.

"I and (KEPCO president Shigeki) Iwane have decided to step down to clarify our management responsibility over the situation," KEPCO Chairman Makoto Yagi told reporters after a board meeting.

Yagi's resignation is effective immediately, but Iwane will stay on until an independent probe into the scandal is complete later this year, he said.

The gifts came to light after investigations by tax authorities into the late deputy mayor Eiji Moriyama.

According to local media, tax agency investigations found that Moriyama received a 300-million-yen commission from a local construction company hired for projects at the Takahama plant.

Moriyama reportedly told tax authorities he had decided to give KEPCO officials the money in the form of both cash and gifts as a token of his appreciation.

Yagi and Iwane apologized after the scandal came to light, but initially refused to step down.

They changed their mind after being heavily criticized and realizing the damage being done to the public's trust in KEPCO, executives said.

On Wednesday Iwane apologized again, and said he will assume a "last mission" of revealing the whole truth of the scandal by cooperating with the independent probe committee, which is due to issue a report in December.

The executives have said they planned to return the gifts and money "at the right time".

"We were afraid our relationship with the local government would be damaged" if the gifts and money were rejected, Iwane has said.

It was not immediately clear if KEPCO, which runs the Takahama nuclear plant with four reactors in central Fukui prefecture, will face sanctions over the incident.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

It only took them how long to do the right thing? I guess they bowed low and long enough to avoid prosecution, but not low and long enough to avoid resignation.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There should be a police car at the entrance to take them into detention for betrayal of the public trust!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There should be a police car at the entrance to take them into detention for betrayal of the public trust!

Agreed. The reason there isn't is because they are Japanese. Had they been non-Japanese, they'd be in detention as we speak.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And are they in jail right now? No? I mean, they admitted they never reported all that money/gifts so we already know they're guilty so... Oh right, they're Japanese and I'm Japan everyone gets treated equally under the book of the law...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

