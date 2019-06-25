Ibaraki Prefecture to recognize partnerships for LGBT couples from July

Ibaraki Prefecture said Monday it would start issuing partnership certificates for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples from July 1.
Smaller municipalities have launched similar systems for recognizing partnerships of sexual minorities since Tokyo's Shibuya and Setagaya wards started them in 2015, but Ibaraki will be the first among Japan's 47 prefectures to do so.
"This is a matter of human rights, and we must work swiftly in order to eliminate discrimination and prejudices," said Ibaraki Gov Kazuhiko Oigawa at a press conference.
To be recognized, applicants must both be at least 20 years old and live in the prefecture, among other requirements, according to the Ibaraki government.
While the certificate is not legally binding, it will allow the couples the ability to rent at prefecture-run housing or giving consent for surgeries at the Ibaraki Prefectural Central Hospital, among other situations in which they have historically faced difficulties.
Ibaraki created in November a comprehensive plan for promoting diversity, and its assembly passed in March an ordinance that bans discrimination against sexual minorities, the second such case among Japan's prefectures after Tokyo.
While members from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who make up the largest faction in the prefectural assembly, were reluctant to introduce the partnership system, the Ibaraki government made the move after launching in April a study group for supporting LGBT people. The group urged Oigawa to introduce the plan in a report earlier this month.© KYODO
Yubaru
The ball is rolling, and hopefully it will snowball it's way to Kasumigaseki!
Time for the national diet to get their proverbial shite together and get this done! This piecemeal way of dealing with this issue is not going to do any good for anyone.
Abe get it done!
Strangerland
And let the (same) debate begin...
oldman_13
Good for them.
Maria
Well done - slowly, local and regional govts are doing what they can. The surgery consent thing is very important, though presumably not complete, unless it means the partner can be legally considered next of kin?
mitoguitarman
Slowly but surely the world will eat away at the destructive effects of christian colonialism
kohakuebisu
Good on them. They've done what they can at the prefectural level.
I think it's actually a good way to seek progress in Japan. If change can't be done at national level, focus on getting lesser change first at prefectural level. As this extends across the country, it strengthens the case for national change.
This could be used by women for example, to ensure their prefectural government has stronger anti-sexual discrimination rules than at national level. Permanent residents could use it to get the vote at local and prefectural level etc.
kohakuebisu
btw, Ibaraki may not be the first place you think of in Japan, but Mito is the greenest city I've ever been to in the country. It has massive parks right in the middle of the city.
Bugle Boy of Company B
I’m glad they can get access to some things they couldn’t before. Just don’t call it “marriage” and it’s fine.
wanderlust
...the certificate is not legally binding...
A typical bureaucratic move, so it can be ignored without penalty. Make it legal.