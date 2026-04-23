Ibaraki Prefecture to reward tips on illegal foreign workers from May

A controversial plan to reward people who report businesses hiring illegal foreign workers will take effect May 11 in a prefecture northeast of Tokyo, the local government said.
Ibaraki Prefecture, which, as of 2024, had the highest number of illegal foreign workers among the country's 47 prefectures, will report such employers to police after verifying the information. It will offer 10,000 yen if a tip leads to a case being opened.
Reports will be limited to businesses hiring foreign workers unlawfully, and the prefecture plans to issue guidelines, including not basing reports solely on individuals' appearance or nationality.
Reports can be filed through the prefectural website by providing personal information such as name, address and phone number, and must include a copy of identification, such as a driver's license, the prefecture said.
The system has sparked concern since it was announced in February, with a local bar association and a civic group supporting foreign residents saying it fosters discrimination and social division.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
WoodyLee
What a JOKE,
" It will offer 10,000 yen if a tip leads to a case being opened."
For 10,000 yen I doubt if anyone will even BOTHER, Who would risk being beaten up or even killed for 10,000 yen.
WoodyLee
Terrible idea from 1940's
Mr Kipling
It is a great idea but ¥10,000 is too low. Make it ¥50,000 and you will get enough people devoting their time to weeding out these evil illegal worker hiring companies forcing down real wages.
GuruMick
J Edgar Hoover,s ghost has arisen.....
ClippetyClop
It's possible that the snitches wouldn't be identified in any proceedings, and therefore would be safe from retribution.
Just imagine if you were to find a whole nest of illegal workers. Ker-ching.
Yeah, but there will be plenty of people willing to do it I fear.
Bordeaux
Japanese people now have another excuse to harass foreigners by weaponizing the police!
Japanese racists love following and adopting policies of the current Cheeto of the US. That tells you a lot about the Japanese government and the people that support them.
WoodyLee
So now we are going to have snitches all over Ibaraki collecting 10,000 a piece..
Nasu
It says in the article that you can report businesses that are hiring unlawfully, not individuals, through a website. And only get paid if a case is opened.
It’s the businesses that will be getting investigated for hiring illegals, stopping the problem at the root. I see no discrimination issue here.
Firefly
"Now" is a bit of a stretch. The Immigration Services Agency has had a similar offer on a national level since 1951, and noone claimed it in the last five years. This all seems more like a dissuasion campaign than an attempt to weaponize the populace.
KazukoHarmony
I wouldn’t feel comfortable providing my name, address, phone number, and a copy of my driver’s license just to file a report that might yield a mere ¥10,000 reward.
Bordeaux
The main culprit will be jealous business owners trying to run other companies out of business. Next, will be jealous people who do not like to see happy and/or successful foreigners living in their area. Finally, it will be miserable people who want other people to suffer to make themselves feel better.
quercetum
Tips won’t arrive neutrally categorized as “illegal employment”; they arrive wrapped in personal disputes, misunderstandings, accents, skin color, and resentment. Enforcement agencies know this, which is exactly why most modern systems try to filter, not amplify, untrained reporting.
WoodyLee
Citizens will be spying on each other to make a Buck $$$, Disgusting.
Bordeaux
No one has ever implied that racist Japanese bureaucrats and their supporters was a modern phenomenon.
WoodyLee
This is only the beginning, If this plan takes off then other prefecture will adopt similar plans and we will start having snitches reporting all kind of illegal activities to make a Buck $$
Bordeaux
This right here! Weaponization!
Unfortunately, Japan is not well-trained on this matter!
WoodyLee
@GuruMick...
"" J Edgar Hoover's ghost has arisen..""
Yup,