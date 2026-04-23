Ibaraki Prefecture to reward tips on illegal foreign workers from May

A controversial plan to reward people who report businesses hiring illegal foreign workers will take effect May 11 in a prefecture northeast of Tokyo, the local government said.

Ibaraki Prefecture, which, as of 2024, had the highest number of illegal foreign workers among the country's 47 prefectures, will report such employers to police after verifying the information. It will offer 10,000 yen if a tip leads to a case being opened.

Reports will be limited to businesses hiring foreign workers unlawfully, and the prefecture plans to issue guidelines, including not basing reports solely on individuals' appearance or nationality.

Reports can be filed through the prefectural website by providing personal information such as name, address and phone number, and must include a copy of identification, such as a driver's license, the prefecture said.

The system has sparked concern since it was announced in February, with a local bar association and a civic group supporting foreign residents saying it fosters discrimination and social division.

© KYODO