Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A conference to assess the coronavirus situation in Tokyo is held at the metropolitan government headquarters on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan prepares for COVID state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo

16 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government stepped up preparations Thursday to declare a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo as well as Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, with tougher restrictions such as the closure of department stores and shopping malls expected to be in place through the Golden Week holidays.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to finalize the decision at a task force meeting on Friday, as a resurgence of infections puts pressure on the medical system with just three months until the Tokyo Olympics kick off.

The state of emergency is expected to be in effect for about three weeks through mid-May, with one government official saying it is crucial to stop people from moving around during the upcoming holidays, usually one of the busiest times of the year for travel.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura called on the government not to waste any time, saying the measure should begin this weekend. Osaka, the current epicenter of coronavirus cases in the country, reported a record 1,242 new infections on Wednesday.

The government will examine the situation, including the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and will make a decision after determining the necessary restrictions as well as the appropriate time period and area, its top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, told a press conference.

Tokyo and Osaka plan to ask major commercial facilities such as department stores, shopping malls and amusement parks to temporarily close. Yoshimura has also said he will ask restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol and close on weekends, a step further than his current request for eateries to close by 8 p.m.

The government could make exceptions for certain facilities in order to soften the blow to the economy, which is already reeling from COVID-19 restrictions and the loss of foreign tourists due to the pandemic, people familiar with the matter said.

Infections have been back on the rise across the country despite a quasi-state of emergency covering 10 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka.

Health experts have warned of the spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus, with a Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare panel estimating they account for about 80 percent of all cases in Osaka and Hyogo, and a rapidly growing share in Tokyo.

Suga has said the declaration of the country's third state of emergency, following those in April last year and January, will not affect the staging of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, reiterating the government will continue efforts to ensure they are "safe and secure."

But public skepticism remains high, with 39.2 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News poll this month saying the games should be canceled and 32.8 percent saying they should be rescheduled.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

16 Comments
Login to comment

https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-covid-19-bears-heavy-on-japan-s-suicide-rates-highest-level-in-5-years-due-to-pandemic-related-economic-troubles-2855644

This is what worries me more than Covid

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

There is a cluster at the back of the room...

3 ( +6 / -3 )

What about some photographs showing the collapsing healthcare system rather than yet another press conference!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

So the department stores and amusement places may close in Tokyo and Osaka. With no mention of travel restrictions it sounds to me like everyone is going to leave the cities for golden week and head to places with no closures. And with no mention of schools closing the weeks after everyone returns from their golden week travels should be fun.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Why wait for Golden Week to implement these measures?

Its urgent, take action ASAP.

Beyond ridiculous.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

So they aren’t going to close Schools. I see Yoshimura has completely left any mention of that out yesterday and today, while using it in the past.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I hope they printed a lot of CASH. All that department stores and other shops will need money to pay to their workers.

Also I dont understand why they didnt close the restaurants ?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Suga has said the declaration of the country's third state of emergency, following those in April last year and January, will not affect the staging of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, reiterating the government will continue efforts to ensure they are "safe and secure."

Priorities J-Gov. Again you are being complete idiots. Cancel the Olympics and turn all these large venues into large-scale vaccination centers. Get with it!!!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

@kurisupisu. Believe me , the real cluster , causing that all, is hidden around the center of the photograph. lol

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ridiculous half-measures.

Japan needs to cut its losses in regards to the Olympics. It is holding onto the Olympics like it held onto fighting WWII.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

I can not believe they double down on this nonsense. None of these briliant ideas they have for "emergency measures" have any other effect than destroying the economy and making people more sick. I suppose some international pressure to fall in line in order to have the Olympics plays a role.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

with just three months until the Tokyo Olympics kick off.

Lets be honest, it won’t kick off.

This new “State of Emergency” in Tokyo will be longer than that week they are talking about.

There are no conditions to prepare for the event. Its not a matter of if it will happen, but when it will be cancelled and what will be the official reason for it.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

This will surely deal with Covid once and for all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is what worries me more than Covid

I agree.

Especially during Golden Week, when people deserve to relax from their stressfull work.

If they close departement stores and amusement Parks and Pachinko, of course people will travel to the next possible "Open-Prefecture".

What is in a way understandable.

People need to stress out.

Everyone who works in Japan in a japanese company knows what that means, and how important it is to stress out.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I am closing my biz again! I doubt I will receive any compensation this time.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Its poorly handled from the beginning, but look at the facts Japan is performing much better than some other nations.

Fewer deaths per 1 million than many other.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

77 Deaths per million, so how serious really is this pandemic?

Destroying many livelihoods ................................

0 ( +1 / -1 )

People need to stress out.

Everyone who works in Japan in a japanese company knows what that means, and how important it is to stress out.

’Stress out’ doesn’t mean what you seem to think it means.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Monty

If they close departement stores and amusement Parks and Pachinko, of course people will travel to the next possible "Open-Prefecture".

Exactly right. This is basically a stealth GoTo travel scheme for golden week.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Suga has said the declaration of the country's third state of emergency, following those in April last year and January, will not affect the staging of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, reiterating the government will continue efforts to ensure they are "safe and secure."

It is really sad when at the end of the article you see the real purpose of the measures which are not intended to protect the population but more to carry out the Olympic Games.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

’Stress out’ doesn’t mean what you seem to think it means.

I am working since many many years here in Japan, as an only foreigner among 1500 japanese co-workers, in a japanese company.

Believe me, I know what it means....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Saga

GaijinPot Travel