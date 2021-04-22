Japan prepares for COVID state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo

The Japanese government stepped up preparations Thursday to declare a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo as well as Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, with tougher restrictions such as the closure of department stores and shopping malls expected to be in place through the Golden Week holidays.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to finalize the decision at a task force meeting on Friday, as a resurgence of infections puts pressure on the medical system with just three months until the Tokyo Olympics kick off.
The state of emergency is expected to be in effect for about three weeks through mid-May, with one government official saying it is crucial to stop people from moving around during the upcoming holidays, usually one of the busiest times of the year for travel.
Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura called on the government not to waste any time, saying the measure should begin this weekend. Osaka, the current epicenter of coronavirus cases in the country, reported a record 1,242 new infections on Wednesday.
The government will examine the situation, including the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and will make a decision after determining the necessary restrictions as well as the appropriate time period and area, its top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, told a press conference.
Tokyo and Osaka plan to ask major commercial facilities such as department stores, shopping malls and amusement parks to temporarily close. Yoshimura has also said he will ask restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol and close on weekends, a step further than his current request for eateries to close by 8 p.m.
The government could make exceptions for certain facilities in order to soften the blow to the economy, which is already reeling from COVID-19 restrictions and the loss of foreign tourists due to the pandemic, people familiar with the matter said.
Infections have been back on the rise across the country despite a quasi-state of emergency covering 10 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka.
Health experts have warned of the spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus, with a Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare panel estimating they account for about 80 percent of all cases in Osaka and Hyogo, and a rapidly growing share in Tokyo.
Suga has said the declaration of the country's third state of emergency, following those in April last year and January, will not affect the staging of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, reiterating the government will continue efforts to ensure they are "safe and secure."
But public skepticism remains high, with 39.2 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News poll this month saying the games should be canceled and 32.8 percent saying they should be rescheduled.© KYODO
Christopher Glen
https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-covid-19-bears-heavy-on-japan-s-suicide-rates-highest-level-in-5-years-due-to-pandemic-related-economic-troubles-2855644
This is what worries me more than Covid
kurisupisu
There is a cluster at the back of the room...
Giant Haystacks
What about some photographs showing the collapsing healthcare system rather than yet another press conference!
Vreth
So the department stores and amusement places may close in Tokyo and Osaka. With no mention of travel restrictions it sounds to me like everyone is going to leave the cities for golden week and head to places with no closures. And with no mention of schools closing the weeks after everyone returns from their golden week travels should be fun.
AG
Why wait for Golden Week to implement these measures?
Its urgent, take action ASAP.
Beyond ridiculous.
thepersoniamnow
So they aren’t going to close Schools. I see Yoshimura has completely left any mention of that out yesterday and today, while using it in the past.
Larr Flint
I hope they printed a lot of CASH. All that department stores and other shops will need money to pay to their workers.
Also I dont understand why they didnt close the restaurants ?
George Townes
Priorities J-Gov. Again you are being complete idiots. Cancel the Olympics and turn all these large venues into large-scale vaccination centers. Get with it!!!
Sven Asai
@kurisupisu. Believe me , the real cluster , causing that all, is hidden around the center of the photograph. lol
P. Smith
Ridiculous half-measures.
Japan needs to cut its losses in regards to the Olympics. It is holding onto the Olympics like it held onto fighting WWII.
Zaphod
I can not believe they double down on this nonsense. None of these briliant ideas they have for "emergency measures" have any other effect than destroying the economy and making people more sick. I suppose some international pressure to fall in line in order to have the Olympics plays a role.
AG
Lets be honest, it won’t kick off.
This new “State of Emergency” in Tokyo will be longer than that week they are talking about.
There are no conditions to prepare for the event. Its not a matter of if it will happen, but when it will be cancelled and what will be the official reason for it.
Kaerimashita
This will surely deal with Covid once and for all.
Monty
This is what worries me more than Covid
I agree.
Especially during Golden Week, when people deserve to relax from their stressfull work.
If they close departement stores and amusement Parks and Pachinko, of course people will travel to the next possible "Open-Prefecture".
What is in a way understandable.
People need to stress out.
Everyone who works in Japan in a japanese company knows what that means, and how important it is to stress out.
thepersoniamnow
I am closing my biz again! I doubt I will receive any compensation this time.
Bjorn Tomention
Its poorly handled from the beginning, but look at the facts Japan is performing much better than some other nations.
Fewer deaths per 1 million than many other.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
77 Deaths per million, so how serious really is this pandemic?
Destroying many livelihoods ................................
Bob Fosse
’Stress out’ doesn’t mean what you seem to think it means.
Vreth
@Monty
Exactly right. This is basically a stealth GoTo travel scheme for golden week.
Mirchy
It is really sad when at the end of the article you see the real purpose of the measures which are not intended to protect the population but more to carry out the Olympic Games.
Monty
’Stress out’ doesn’t mean what you seem to think it means.
I am working since many many years here in Japan, as an only foreigner among 1500 japanese co-workers, in a japanese company.
Believe me, I know what it means....