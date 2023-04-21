Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A TV screen shows footage of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station on April 19. Photo: AP
SDF ordered to shoot down N Korean satellite if it falls on Japan

TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday ordered the country's military to prepare to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within Japan's territory.

Hamada ordered the Self-Defense Forces to make necessary preparations as he could potentially "order the destruction of ballistic missiles", the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Preparations included making arrangements to deploy troops to the southern prefecture of Okinawa to "minimize damage should a ballistic missile fall."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said preparations for the planned launch of the country's first spy satellite should proceed to counter perceived threats from the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Wednesday.

