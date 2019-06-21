Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crown Prince Fumihoto and his wife Crown Princess Kiko Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters
national

Crown prince says royal duties need review as members decline

TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito's younger brother said Friday that the royal family can perform only a limited number of duties because its membership is declining sharply.

Crown Prince Fumihito is now next in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father, Akihito, abdicated at the end of April and his brother Naruhito succeeded him in May.

The family faces declining numbers, with Akihito and his wife now retired and their three granddaughters expected to lose royal status when they marry commoners under the current Imperial House Law.

"Those who are building international goodwill are decreasing, but in a way there is nothing we can do," the crown prince said. "I think those among us who are able can only do so much."

Fumihito told reporters at the Akasaka East Residence on Friday ahead of a July 2-6 trip to Finland and Poland that the scaling down of imperial duties is inevitable and needs broad public discussion.

"We can engage in broader activities if there are more people in the next generation, but if you look at the current situation, I believe it is necessary to examine what to do."

Official duties increased during the reign of Akihito, who actively interacted with the public, including visiting disaster-hit areas to console residents, and became a hugely popular emperor.

Naruhito's succession left only two younger males in line for the throne — 53-year-old Fumihito and his 12-year-old son, Hisahito.

Naruhito's 17-year-old daughter, Aiko, and Fumihito's daughters Mako and Kako are not in line because they are female.

The imperial family has 13 women, including six who could marry and lose their royal status in coming years.

Fumihito said he believes royal duties can be shared equally regardless of gender, but declined to comment on whether female emperors should be allowed.

The government earlier considered the possibility of female emperors, but the discussion halted as soon as Hisahito was born. Surveys have shown that most Japanese support having female emperors, as Aiko has become increasingly popular.

Daughter's marriage prospects

Fumihito also said he does not know whether the marriage between his daughter Princess Mako and her fiance Kei Komuro will take place, with the plan still pending following reports that Komuro's family is involved in a financial dispute, according to a Kyodo News report.

"I have not heard from my daughter about it, so I do not know how things are at this stage and what she thinks about it," he said.

Mako and Komuro, both 27, announced their engagement in September 2017 and said their wedding would take place in November 2018, but the Imperial Household Agency said in February last year that the couple will delay the event until 2020.

