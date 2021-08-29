Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna COVID vaccines after finding signs of contamination in several vials. Photo: AFP
national

Japan probes two deaths after jabs from tainted Moderna batch

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is investigating the death of two men who received jabs from batches of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine suspended from use due to contamination, the health ministry said Saturday.

The men, aged 30 and 38, died earlier this month after getting their second Moderna doses from one of three manufacturing lots suspended by the government on Thursday after several vials were found to be contaminated, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the cause of death was still being investigated and "currently, causal relations with the vaccinations are unknown".

Both men contracted fever after receiving their vaccinations and neither had underlying health conditions or allergic history, the ministry said.

The suspension affects 1.63 million doses of Moderna COVID vaccines, which have been reportedly shipped to over 800 vaccination centers across Japan.

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it received reports from several vaccination centers that "foreign substances" have been found inside unopened vials.

Around 44 percent of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated, as the country battles a record surge of virus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yikes this is serious stuff. RIP and condolences to the families.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

