national

Japan probing video of MSDF ship possibly taken by unauthorized drone

TOKYO

The Japanese Defense Ministry is examining a video that purports to show a Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel in port, suspecting it may have been taken by an unauthorized drone, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The video, which was posted on a Chinese social media platform, stirred controversy earlier this year as it appears to provide a clear shot from above of the deck of the helicopter carrier Izumo. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters last month the ministry would investigate whether the imagery was fabricated or authentic.

According to the sources, the ensuing analysis led the ministry to believe the video was possibly taken from a drone that flew without permission above the vessel while it was anchored at an MSDF base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

The video also showed what is believed to be buildings and facilities of the port in the city of Kanagawa Prefecture, which also hosts a U.S. naval base.

Unauthorized drone flights are prohibited near the MSDF's base in Yokosuka.

The ministry will explain the result of the examination to lawmakers in a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday, the sources said.

