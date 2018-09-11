Japan proposes end to commercial whaling ban

Japan proposed an end to a decades-old ban on commercial whaling at an international conference Monday, arguing there is no longer a scientific reason for what was supposed to be a temporary measure.
But the proposal faces stiff opposition from countries that argue that many whale populations are still vulnerable or, even more broadly, that the killing of whales is increasingly seen as unacceptable. Japan currently kills whales under a provision that allows hunting for research purposes.
"Science is clear: there are certain species of whales whose population is healthy enough to be harvested sustainably," reads the Japanese proposal, presented Monday at the biannual International Whaling Commission meetings taking place this week in Florianopolis, Brazil. "Japan proposes to establish a Committee dedicated to sustainable whaling (including commercial whaling and aboriginal subsistence whaling)."
Japan's proposal would also change how the international body operates, reflecting its frustration with an organization that it says has become "intolerant" and a "mere forum for confrontation."
It says it hopes that new rules - including allowing measures to be adopted by simple, rather than super, majority - would break longstanding deadlocks and allow the countries who prize conservation and those who push for sustainable use of whales to "coexist."
While Japan argues that whale stocks have recovered sufficiently to allow for commercial hunting, conservationists contend whaling on the high seas has proven difficult to manage.
"Time and again, species after species has been driven to near extinction," said Patrick Ramage, director of marine conservation at the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
If the ban on commercial whaling were to be lifted, it would then be up to the commission to set catch limits.
It's not clear when the vote will happen; the meeting lasts until Friday. It's also possible that the Japanese could pull back the proposal - or attempt to negotiate the inclusion of parts of it in other proposals.
Japan has hunted whales for centuries as a traditionally cheaper alternative source of protein. Its catch has fallen in recent years in part due to declining domestic demand for whale meat and challenges to its hunt.
Its quota is now 333, about a third the number it used to kill before the International Court of Justice ruled in 2014 that its program wasn't scientific in nature. It revised the program and resumed the hunt in 2016.
Some, however, contend the research program remains a cover for commercial whaling because the whale meat is sold for food.
The attempt to reintroduce commercial whaling could be even more contentious. Brazil has submitted a proposal that says such whaling "is no longer a necessary economic activity, has systematically reduced whale populations to dangerously low levels." The United States agrees that the ban is necessary for conservation.
"The Australian people have clearly made a decision that they don't believe that whaling is something that we should be undertaking in the 21st century," said Anne Ruston, Australia's assistant minister for international development and the Pacific, on the sidelines of Monday's meetings. "The argument that we put forward from Australia is that we don't want to see any whales killed, whether they're killed because (of) commercial whaling or whether it's so-called scientific whaling."
The commission declared a "pause" to commercial whaling beginning in the 1985-1986 season, but it remains in place today. The killing of whales is allowed for research purposes, as in Japan's program, and for indigenous communities who practice subsistence hunting.
Australia says that non-lethal research techniques actually reveal more information about whales than can be learned through killing them. The United States also opposes lethal research hunts, but both countries support the exception for subsistence whalers.
Japan says that it uses both lethal and non-lethal methods, but that some information can only be gleaned after killing.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
41 Comments
Login to comment
OssanAmerica
Associated Press is wrong from the headline. There has never been a "ban" on commercial whaling. There is a "moratorium" which by definition is temporary. And that is how the moratorium was implemented in 1986.
Belrick
Commercial Whaling has been banned in Japan, it is not a moratoriu on its own, it is part of one. . And Japan's ludicrous insistence that there is a demand for whale meat consumption, is laughable!
Japan won't be happy until its killed everything in the oceans!
maybeperhapsyes
Sick that anyone would hunt and kill those magnificent beasts.
Shame on Japan and any other nation that does.
Besides, haven’t they saw Star Trek?
the end could be coming for us all !!
spaghettiplease
gelendestrasse
It will never happen. the moratorium is going to be permanent.
Aly Rustom
Belrick and maybeperhapsyes
Spot on! Agree 100%
Bintaro
The japanese government could also give its subsidies to whale watching businesses, promote it, attract more tourist and actually turn a profit.
daito_hak
Which science? No serious scientific study has ever showed that hunting again whales is something reasonable to do. They are twisting the reality here for the sake of their interests. Population of species which recovered from human massacring them are not somehow immune to again see a rapid decline. Actually this can be verified by the population of elephants which recovered after measures were taken to protect them in the 80s and 90s. After an intensification of illegal hunting and ivory traffic fueled by demand in Asia countries including Japan, the population of elephants has become dangerously law, in the span of one decade. So science and facts have instead proven that the populations of big mammals are extremely fragile.
Science has proven another thing which is extremely important. It has shown that big mammals, in particularly whales here but it could be generalize to many species, are intelligent creatures. They have feelings (actually most vertebrate have), they communicate between themselves using a form of spoken languages, possess reasoning capabilities, etc. Killing in mass these animals is criminal. So if they want to talk about science, then they have to talk about real science, not the Japanese fantasy science fueled by the fishery lobbies.
What a hypocrite statement. This is Japan which is intolerant and is bringing confrontation by trying to protect its own vested interests which come largely from a group or people in the government and in some organizations that are trying to make money from whale hunting. The culture argument is totally BS. They want to make business. That's all.
runner3
All countries used to do things that were wrong. They quit doing things that were wrong because they knew it was wrong. I'm sure if Japan did an "honest" poll it would overwhelmingly vote to stop killing whales. Because it's just wrong.
socrateos
Thank gods, finally! Japan should have gone for commercial whaling long time ago.
Disillusioned
This statement is a twist of the truth. Japan has hunted whales *'l*ocally' for centuries and for subsistence. However, the extended commercial hunts to the southern oceans only started in post WW2 coz the country was starving, which is no longer the case.
Japan has a long history of breeching fish catch quotas. Why should anyone believe whales would be any different?
So, which one is it? Is it research or a cover for commercial whale hunting? On one hand they are pushing for a return to commercial whaling and on the other they are defending their lethal research. Japan is just full of poop! The only part of their research that needs to be lethal is analysing the stomach contents of the whales. However, this information can be obtained from a handful of whales. There is no need to kill 333 whales or previously a thousand whales every year just for this purpose. Populations of whales can be calculated by helicopter or plane. DNA samples can be obtained with a bow and arrow, not an exploding harpoon. They are just full of crap!
The whole Japanese proposal is full of twisted facts and mistruths in a pitiful attempt to try to sway the IWC to allow them to return to raping the sea. The funny part is, Japan actually believes the world will believe their crap and lift the ban on commercial whaling. That is hilarious!
Disillusioned
Japan and many other countries did go for commercial whaling a long time ago, which resulted in the near extinction of whales. Here is a news flash for you pro-whalers: Japan will NEVER be allowed to hunt whales commercially. They should just shut up and continue using the loophole to get their few hundred whales every year.
natsu823
The truth finally came out hunting whales wasn't for scientific reasons.
Rhaegar
It’s unfortunate that although the vast majority of people here don’t eat whale meat the Japanese stubbornly wish to continue to keep the whale hunting tradition alive. The only reason I can see is that there is some level of pride in that it’s their “culture” or their right to do so. It seems more about not wanting to be told what to do and that banning whale hunting is a form of attacking their culture or traditions. The media here also seems to want to push this agenda.
Ricky Kaminski13
Another thorn in the side of Australia - Japan relations, just at a time when our relationships need to be solidified and strengthened. Maybe not between our politicians , but between the people. Is it really worth it guys? Really??
AgentX
Let's face it, Japan's reasoning for whaling in modern times mainly consists of scientific and cultural claims to the practice. But these 'arguments' have been completely shot down again and again.
Culture? My western nation used to do as a vital part of food and culture, too. We stopped. Now we enjoy a healthy whale tourism industry.
Science? Other leading experts on the matter have commented innumerable times, on record, that it is not necessary to kill a beautiful, sentient animal every time. But Japan refuses to listen because of its agenda.
Japan (and weaboos, paid trolls etc), you have no leg to stand on. There is nothing you can do in your arguments except obfuscate the truth. Just give over for once. Japan gets away with so much. I hope the IWC really puts Japan in its place.
talaraedokko
National sovereignties. Isn’t this what’s causing all these world problems today? It’s not about people or right or protecting environments. Isn’t it about me, my country, my culture being more than yours? All culture is humankind’s patrimony. No national sovereign owns it or any part of it. This includes whales, etc.
MrBum
Putting aside arguments on both sides about tradition, humane slaughter, and endangered status, why is eating whale meat even being considered in Japan? According to studies by their own researchers, whale/dolphin meat contains 25 to 900 times (depending on body part) above safe mercury and toxin levels. Those are safety limits defined by their own government.
rainyday
But....if they lift the ban on commercial whaling, won't that mean there will be fewer whales to catch for scientific research? Surely this is something Japan should care about deeply, given its extensive whaling research program.
Disillusioned
This is only true for toothed whales and dolphins. It is not true for baleen whales. The meat from baleen whales like the minke is actually quite clean. However, the fact remains that, less than 1% of the Japanese population regularly consume whale and dolphin meat. This makes Japan's desire to return to commercial whaling a complete farce!
Dom Palmer
Japan acknowledges this and the moratorium (it still isn't a ban despite some media insisting on calling it one) also acknowledges that different species are different. Hence why Japan's proposal is for a limited number of specific species and why the moratorium was written to apply on a species by species basis.
While others, having read the regulations, understand that those regulations require the whales caught for research to be processed to the extent practical.
Meanwhile, the IWC's own Scientific Committee has stated that some data can only be obtained by lethal means.
First, that is a theory with no guarantee of profit. Second, doing so does not preclude commercial whaling.
It is research to provide data to show that commercial whaling can be resumed with appropriate quotas.
Well that and the ear plugs which give age, and samples of various internal organs.
Actually the well understood science of statistics says that based on the Minke population hundreds have to be sampled to achieve a reliable data set.
Here is a news flash for you anti-whalers: Japan could quit the IWC and resume hunting whales commercially TOMORROW.
The 'whales preservation agreement' states right in its charter that its purpose is to maintain whale stocks so as to ALLOW continued commercial exploitation of the whales.
ClippetyClop
The IWC could do the Japanese government a big favour here. If they proposed a quota of, say, 300 non-endangered whales a year (or a number based on current demand), and that the whaling industry must not receive financial government support.
Forced to fend for themselves, the whalers may possibly find their business untenable.
The main problem is that the whalers and Japanese government have proven themselves to be liars and would probably flout any guidelines.
Either way, whaling or eating whale meat isn’t going to get popular anytime soon so we only need wait a generation or so until the whole charade comes to an inevitable end.
Dom Palmer
But....whales caught commercially can still have samples taken for continued research, which is what was done before the moratorium. So Japan's extensive whaling research program could continue without any problem even if the moratorium on commercial whaling is lifted.
MrBum
@Disillusioned
Thanks for the clarification.
AgentX
99% of that 1% are kids who have whale force-fed to them in schools (another barbaric, 'cultural' act).
It's obvious that the real issue that we are dealing with here is the ego and stubbornness of some privileged, old men who have lived their lives in a bubble, and a national identity crisis where Japan wants to appear 'different' to the rest of the world.
I think people need to grow up when we're dealing with such big and impactful issues that potentially affect the entire world.
rainyday
I was being sarcastic, but thank you for the explanation.
smithinjapan
Because it's all about science, right? I mean, Japan's whaling for science, that's why they need the moratorium on whaling lifted for commercial purposes and to force it down the throats of unwanting school children after it ALREADY doesn't sell, right?
Bintaro
Where is the profit in whaling ? It is a dying business that is kept alive by government subsidies.
Whale watching is a multi-billion dollar business that attracts millions of people every year already.
And it would help bring more tourists to Japan, as the government wants, and boost its image (just before the Olympics, another of government obsession).
But bringing back commercial whaling is useless, as the already available meat can't be sold.
And with the other points above, it makes zero sense to continue protecting this business.
AgentX
That's like saying that because North Korea is not a UN signatory that they can freely test their nukes around the world TOMORROW.
Needless to say, doing so would NOT be beneficial for them...
Kenji Fujimori
Shouldn't Nordic countries also ban whaling too? Why only Japan?
daito_hak
The preservation agreement did defined restricted rules (i.e. quotas) on any commercial exploitation of the whales which at that time were based on the current scientific knowledge about those animals. But it does not allow anything and particularly it completely banned hunting of certain species deemed fragile. Not only those restrictions are obsolete, that is there should be today a complete ban of whale hunting, but moreover Japan DOES NOT agree with the CURRENT rules and has been violating them since it signed the agreement by killing more whales than it is allowed to do. As I said (but the post was deleted by JapanToday!!!), Japan had and has the choice to stay away from the agreement as Iceland did.
commanteer
Whaling takes place in international waters, and is thus an international issue. Personally, I don't have any major issue with whaling. And I concede that much of the anti-whaling brigade tends toward racism against Asians.
But we live in a global society and an increasingly small world, and I am dismayed to see Japanese hanging on to some fantasy vision of bygone Japanese culture. For the sake of your country, you need to engage with the world, not disengage.
half-hearted jumper
Little bit of a quantum leap there...
Belrick
Anti-whaling = racism?
I just can't....
that person
Let us allow this one to be subject to the laudably slow and archaic rate of change usually seen in Japan
Thunderbird2
You want to sacrifice 300 whales to prove a point? As I've said in previous discussions, in the 21st century there is no place for the mass slaughter of highly intelligent social animals. This is all about not being 'dictated to' by Western countries - nothing about whalemeat, subsistence whaling, protecting fish stocks or whatever... it's all down to national pride.
Thunderbird2
Bollox... Nordic countries aren't Asian and I'm just as much against them whaling as the Japanese... as I suspect are nearly all those of us against whaling.
fxgai
That people argue so much about a catch quota for a few thousand minke whales, suggests that far more productive things could be achieved if people would just accept it and move on.
It’s 2018 already, different strokes for different folks.
Its not like they are catching the last Blue Whale - there are more than 400,000 minke whales, catching 10,000 over 5 years would be fine. Let’s do that, spend the next five years focusing on global climate change, and come back to check on the other 390,000 odd minke whales in five years.
OK?
Bintaro
Japan killed 50 whales in Antarctic protected area
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/sep/04/japan-killed-50-whales-in-antarctic-protected-area-data-shows
fxgai
... are you talking about a little sustainable whaling?
We have big whales to fry methinks.
ClippetyClop
I agree @Thunderbird, I really do. But there has to be another strategy, otherwise Japan may decide to leave the IWC. If that happens, they'll plunder the oceans until they're empty. Remember, these people actually believe that killing whales is good because whales eat fish and fish is sushi and sushi is nice.
My theory is that, if whalers are somehow compelled to operate without government support, then the declining demand for whale meat will soon force them out of business. The trick is somehow pander to their childish national pride whilst creating the conditions for the industry's natural decline into oblivion.
I admit though that I could be wrong though.