 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan protests as Chinese ships try to approach fishing boat near Senkakus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan said Thursday it has lodged a strong protest with China after Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat operating there.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the Chinese action violated international law, describing the ships' intrusion into Japanese waters as "unacceptable."

"We made a strong protest with China through a diplomatic channel and called for the ships to leave our country's territorial waters immediately," Hayashi told a press conference.

"The Senkaku Islands are undoubtedly Japan's inherent territory based on both history and international law," the top government spokesman said.

China has repeatedly sent ships to waters around the Senkaku Islands, uninhabited islets administered by Japan but claimed by China. The last time a Chinese vessel was confirmed to have entered Japan's waters was Nov. 8.

Two Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters early Thursday, prompting Japan Coast Guard ships to be dispatched to ensure the safe navigation of the Japanese fishing boat, according to Hayashi.

The Chinese ships were equipped with what looked to be machine guns, the Japan Coast Guard said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog