Illustration shows printed Chinese and Japanese flags
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
national

Japan protests Chinese navy ship entering Japanese waters

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has conveyed "strong concern" and lodged a protest against China after the Chinese Navy entered Japan's waters near Yakushima Island on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Two Chinese Coast Guard vessels also entered Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, which China calls Diaoyu, and attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat, said Matsuno, the top Japanese government spokesperson.

4 Comments
Seas & Oceans Are For The World's Ships To Sail In Or Out.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

attempted to approach

【・ヘ・?】

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Typical Communist China behaviour - thumbing their nose at rules and order, and antagonising her neighbors deliberately.

And the PRC have the hide to wonder why Japan needs to build up her defenses and alliances.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

