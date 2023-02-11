Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan provides relay devices for Ukrainian public broadcaster

TOKYO

Japan has provided mobile relay devices for Ukraine's state-run broadcaster, following a Russian attack on the television tower in Kyiv almost a year ago, the Foreign Ministry said.

The government-backed Japan International Cooperation Agency supplied the communication devices to the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, according to the ministry.

The relay equipment will be used for the public broadcaster's main station and its regional bureaus across the Eastern European country that was invaded by Russia on Feb 24, 2022, the Japanese ministry said.

Since Russian forces struck the television tower in the Ukrainian capital with missiles in March last year, the station has been compelled to use mobile relay devices as an alternative, but they are running short, the ministry said.

The latest support will help the broadcaster to build a "just and fair broadcasting system in wartime" that will contribute to strengthening democracy in Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

