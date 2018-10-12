Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NHK to reduce subscription fees

1 Comment
TOKYO

The head of NHK said Friday the Japanese public broadcaster aims to lower its subscription fees, possibly from fiscal 2019, after a government panel made it a condition for the company to start simultaneous online streaming of its television programs.

The move announced by NHK Chairman Ryoichi Ueda would affect most people in Japan as national law requires people who install a TV receiver to sign a subscription contract with NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp.

In July, a communications ministry panel gave the green light to NHK's simulcasting service, while stipulating in its report that reviews of subscription fees and business operation as well as coordination with commercial broadcasters are mandatory.

NHK intends to launch the new service in fiscal 2019.

The broadcaster is trying to position itself as "public media" and retain viewers who are leaving for unpaid or paid video streaming.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Streaming online? They better not demand fees for have an internet connection or smart phone!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

