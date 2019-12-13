Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Public insurance to cover preventive breast, ovary removal operations

TOKYO

Japan's health ministry decided Friday to extend public health insurance to cover breast and ovary removal surgeries for cancer sufferers at risk of developing further tumors due to a hereditary mutation.

The number of people choosing to undergo the surgeries is increasing as they have been found to reduce the risk of a potentially fatal cancer developing, prompting medical societies and patients to request coverage as the procedures often cost hundreds of thousands of yen.

Those eligible for insurance coverage are cancer sufferers who have been diagnosed with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome, an inherited genetic disorder in which the risk of developing cancer in breasts and ovaries is higher than for others.

The coverage will not extend to people who have yet to develop cancer, such as in the case of famous American actor Angelina Jolie who underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013.

Genetic counseling will be offered to patients to help them decide how their disease should be treated. Insurance will also cover ultrasonography and other follow-up tests for those who do not wish to undergo surgery.

Some medical reports say HBOC patients have about 50 percent chance of developing breast cancer by the age of 70, and many people develop it before 50. They also are at higher risk of developing cancer in their opposite breast after already dealing with a case in the other.

Of the approximately 110,000 people who are newly diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancers in Japan every year, about 5 to 10 percent are said to be hereditary, with HBOC patients making up most of them.

The Japanese Breast Cancer Society's guideline "strongly recommends" preventive mastectomy to HBOC patients with breast cancer and removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes for patients who have no desire to have a child.

The ministry's decision came after it proposed the plan to an advisory panel to the health minister and won its approval on the same day.

