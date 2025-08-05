Japan publisher sorry for column targeting people with foreign roots

A Japanese publisher has apologized for running a column in its weekly magazine last month that was criticized as discriminatory toward people with foreign roots and for promoting xenophobia.

In the column in the July 31 issue of "Shukan Shincho," published by Shinchosha, journalist Masayuki Takayama discussed naturalization and attacked author Ushio Fukazawa -- who is of Korean descent -- for speaking out against discriminatory attitudes in Japan.

Shinchosha said in a statement, "We offer our sincerest apologies. We are acutely aware of, and take responsibility for, our shortcomings as a publisher."

"We recognize that while 'freedom of speech and expression' is extremely important, the scope of that freedom varies depending on the subject matter and social context, and changes over time," the publisher added.

At a press conference the same day, Fukazawa said, "I wonder how frightened people with foreign roots must feel." She added, "I hope Japan remains a country where people from diverse backgrounds can live with pride."

Comments condemning the column from around 40 individuals, including novelist Natsuo Kirino and manga artist Akiko Higashimura, were also presented.

In the column, Takayama also bashed model Kiko Mizuhara for accusing a producer in the Japanese film industry of sexual harassment, saying, "She was born to an American and a Korean, and has absolutely no connection or ties to a Japanese."

"It's hard to accept someone using a Japanese name while sounding as if they are exposing Japan from the inside. Shouldn't they speak openly under a foreign name instead?" he wrote.

Shinchosha previously suspended publication of its monthly magazine "Shincho 45" after it was lambasted in 2018 for running a contributing piece that used a derogatory term to describe the LGBT community.

