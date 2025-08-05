Japan publisher sorry for column targeting people with foreign roots

A Japanese publisher has apologized for running a column in its weekly magazine last month that was criticized as discriminatory toward people with foreign roots and for promoting xenophobia.
In the column in the July 31 issue of "Shukan Shincho," published by Shinchosha, journalist Masayuki Takayama discussed naturalization and attacked author Ushio Fukazawa -- who is of Korean descent -- for speaking out against discriminatory attitudes in Japan.
Shinchosha said in a statement, "We offer our sincerest apologies. We are acutely aware of, and take responsibility for, our shortcomings as a publisher."
"We recognize that while 'freedom of speech and expression' is extremely important, the scope of that freedom varies depending on the subject matter and social context, and changes over time," the publisher added.
At a press conference the same day, Fukazawa said, "I wonder how frightened people with foreign roots must feel." She added, "I hope Japan remains a country where people from diverse backgrounds can live with pride."
Comments condemning the column from around 40 individuals, including novelist Natsuo Kirino and manga artist Akiko Higashimura, were also presented.
In the column, Takayama also bashed model Kiko Mizuhara for accusing a producer in the Japanese film industry of sexual harassment, saying, "She was born to an American and a Korean, and has absolutely no connection or ties to a Japanese."
"It's hard to accept someone using a Japanese name while sounding as if they are exposing Japan from the inside. Shouldn't they speak openly under a foreign name instead?" he wrote.
Shinchosha previously suspended publication of its monthly magazine "Shincho 45" after it was lambasted in 2018 for running a contributing piece that used a derogatory term to describe the LGBT community.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
GuruMick
When somebody says to you "This is Japan " the subtext is "You are not Japanese ". hence certain rights do not apply to you.
funkymofo
Latent racism rearing its ugly head.
7-11 店長
"We offer our sincerest apologies. We are acutely aware of, and take responsibility for, our shortcomings as a publisher."
"We recognize that while 'freedom of speech and expression' is extremely important, the scope of that freedom varies depending on the subject matter and social context, and changes over time,"
Unspoken bit: "We will wait at least three or four months until all this has blown over before reverting to our usual mean selves"
wallace
Apologies are tatemae actions are honne.
Daniel Neagari
As my name states I am "half" (by the way I do not get offended nor feel nothing about using half to refer to me).
Weekly Shincho has been and is a right leaniong tabloid. I do not even touch it, and if by any chance I read an article by them, it is always with great suspicion I do so.
As a half (-breed?) who was raised outside Japan, I have friends that have similar backfround as I do, many live here in Japan, some even are public servants (MAFF, MOF, METI, etc.). I have worked for public organizations even...
I may not know every detail of the Japanese tradition, culture, hisotry and social manners but I (and my many friends) are Japanese.
It is sad (and a bit infurating) that kind of "columnist" to have a open mic to say every stupid thought his mind may vomit.
... by the way th eprevios comment regarding "latent racism"... depending on how that person is defying it, I may be agains that comment.
spin
Japan's biggest challenge is its unwavering belief in 'this is Japan'—a mindset rooted in the past, clinging to the ways of the 1970s while the rest of the world has moved on. Until this self-imposed limitation is acknowledged, meaningful progress will remain elusive.