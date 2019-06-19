Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this late May photo provided by the Japan Coast Guard, a patrol vessel approaches a North Korean fishing boat to warn it to leave the waters near Yamatotai, Japan. Photo: Japan Coast Guard via AP
national

Japan chases 300 North Korean boats out of fishing grounds

3 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

The Japanese coast guard said Tuesday its patrol boats have been pushing back hundreds of North Korean boats trying to poach in fishing grounds rich with squid off Japan's northern coast.

More than 300 North Korean boats have been forced out of Japan's exclusive economic zone near Yamatotai since May, the coast guard said in a statement.

The Japanese patrol boats also used water cannons on 50 North Korean boats that ignored warnings.

Coast guard footage showed North Korean crewmen on a wooden boat abandon a fishing rope after being sprayed water.

Japanese authorities have stepped up patrols in the area as North Korean poaching has surged in recent years.

Experts say the growing number of poachers may be related Pyongyang's campaign to boost fish harvests to obtain dietary protein as the nation struggles to achieve food self-sufficiency and to overcome health problems caused by poor diets. To reach their quotas, fishermen from the North may be taking more risks and venturing farther from their usual waters, often violating Japan's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, experts say.

Fisheries officials have said they believe that scores of dilapidated wooden boats that have washed ashore in northern Japan in a seasonal influx in recent years could be part of those poachers that fail to return home due to accidents or bad weather.

A record 225 of the so-called "ghost boats" washed up on northern Japanese coasts last year, more than twice the number recorded in the previous year, according to the coast guard.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Japan needs fast boats for this task. Launch from mother ship so it can stay the course. Sending that many tons after a rowboat is a bit much.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan needs fast boats for this task. Launch from mother ship so it can stay the course. Sending that many tons after a rowboat is a bit much.

I agree that using RHIBs would be more efficient, but probably less threatening to the fisherman. What's going to get you to leave faster? A handful of guys in a speedboat yelling at you or a Coast Guard ship firing a water cannon? Not to mention, it's probably safer for everyone to have the separation of the large ship between the fisherman and the Coast Guard. If they used small boats to intercept, the odds of having to go hands-on with the fisherman goes way up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If I Was North Koreans, I would keep sailing to south Korea and never go back, but probably, every boat has a communists enforcer.

Who knows, perhaps they are operated by the North's Navy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder what percentage of incursions are actually detected and forced out? I hear that detecting small wooden boats using Radar is quite difficult. Small boats, of course, could be effective, but only if they immediately used force. If Japan were to announce that starting after a certain date, all illegal fishing vessels would be sunk, and then actually do it, might prove effective. That would probably reduce the number of incursions. What does China do when they catch illegal fishing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Outdoors

Namegata Farmer’s Village

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhoods

Nishinari

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Books to Enjoy This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Petition Against Forcible Hair Dyeing in Japanese Schools Receives Nationwide Support

GaijinPot Blog