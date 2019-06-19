Japan chases 300 North Korean boats out of fishing grounds

The Japanese coast guard said Tuesday its patrol boats have been pushing back hundreds of North Korean boats trying to poach in fishing grounds rich with squid off Japan's northern coast.
More than 300 North Korean boats have been forced out of Japan's exclusive economic zone near Yamatotai since May, the coast guard said in a statement.
The Japanese patrol boats also used water cannons on 50 North Korean boats that ignored warnings.
Coast guard footage showed North Korean crewmen on a wooden boat abandon a fishing rope after being sprayed water.
Japanese authorities have stepped up patrols in the area as North Korean poaching has surged in recent years.
Experts say the growing number of poachers may be related Pyongyang's campaign to boost fish harvests to obtain dietary protein as the nation struggles to achieve food self-sufficiency and to overcome health problems caused by poor diets. To reach their quotas, fishermen from the North may be taking more risks and venturing farther from their usual waters, often violating Japan's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, experts say.
Fisheries officials have said they believe that scores of dilapidated wooden boats that have washed ashore in northern Japan in a seasonal influx in recent years could be part of those poachers that fail to return home due to accidents or bad weather.
A record 225 of the so-called "ghost boats" washed up on northern Japanese coasts last year, more than twice the number recorded in the previous year, according to the coast guard.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chip Star
Japan needs fast boats for this task. Launch from mother ship so it can stay the course. Sending that many tons after a rowboat is a bit much.
extanker
I agree that using RHIBs would be more efficient, but probably less threatening to the fisherman. What's going to get you to leave faster? A handful of guys in a speedboat yelling at you or a Coast Guard ship firing a water cannon? Not to mention, it's probably safer for everyone to have the separation of the large ship between the fisherman and the Coast Guard. If they used small boats to intercept, the odds of having to go hands-on with the fisherman goes way up.
ndwariga
If I Was North Koreans, I would keep sailing to south Korea and never go back, but probably, every boat has a communists enforcer.
Who knows, perhaps they are operated by the North's Navy.
SaikoPhysco
I wonder what percentage of incursions are actually detected and forced out? I hear that detecting small wooden boats using Radar is quite difficult. Small boats, of course, could be effective, but only if they immediately used force. If Japan were to announce that starting after a certain date, all illegal fishing vessels would be sunk, and then actually do it, might prove effective. That would probably reduce the number of incursions. What does China do when they catch illegal fishing?