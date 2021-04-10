Japan pushes stricter enforcement over teacher, student SNS contact

Japan's education ministry on Friday pushed for stricter enforcement against the use of personal communication via social media between teachers and students, in the wake of some educators being disciplined for sexual misconduct.

The ministry said it will send a notice, the first of its kind, to prefectural education boards the same day also requesting teachers and students to avoid holding individual lessons following reports of indecent behavior, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

The move comes after some educators found to have committed sexual misconduct communicated with their victims through social media or text.

The notice stipulates the boards should make it clear in their guidelines about existing rules prohibiting personal communication between teachers and students.

Schools should also implement their own rules if communication via personal means is necessary for after school activities, while parents should be notified of those regulations.

The notice adds that classroom windows should not be covered so as to avoid closed spaces and covert encounters.

A sample resume template, modified to include prior criminal punishments and disciplinary action, was also attached to the notice as a measure to prevent other municipalities from hiring potential educators who attempt to hide past dismissals or disciplinary action.

A database system that allows educational establishments to search a 40-year backlog of government reports may also be utilized.

Lawyers, psychiatrists and other experts should also be consulted during sexual misconduct investigations and when deciding on disciplinary actions against offending teachers, according to the notice.

In fiscal 2019, 273 teachers at public schools across the country received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct, the second-highest figure on record, according to the ministry.

