Newsletter Signup Register / Login
School uniforms in Japan are often sold through a handful of specific vendors designated by schools Photo: AFP
national

Stores raided over school uniform cartel

0 Comments
By Odd ANDERSEN
TOKYO

The cost of school uniforms weighs heavily on many a parent's budget, and in Japan authorities have got involved, raiding one of the country's biggest department stores on suspicion of price collusion.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and its subsidiary were raided this week by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, according to the firms' parent J. Front Retailing.

"We take this situation very seriously and will fully cooperate with the inspection," J. Front Retailing said in a brief statement.

The department store chain, along with several other local vendors, is suspected of colluding to keep prices high for uniforms for five public high schools in Aichi region in central Japan.

School uniforms in Japan are often sold through a handful of specific vendors designated by schools.

Uniforms are usually more expensive than regular clothes, costing around 30,000 to 35,000 yen for a set.

Wednesday's raid is the latest in a series of occasional anti-trust cases launched in connection with Japan's vast and tradition-bound uniform industry.

Many Japanese schools have their own unique uniforms, as do many workers, including police officers, garbage collectors, train drivers and employees at the country's ubiquitous convenience stores.

Investigators had in recent years uncovered price collusion in connection with uniforms for an airline, a cellphone vendor, and a railway.

The Fair Trade Commission declined to discuss details of the case.

Pricey school uniforms have hit the headlines in Japan before: in 2018, a Japanese public elementary school came under fire for its decision to require students to wear Armani-branded uniforms.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

How to Apply to a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo Game Show 2019: 5 Upcoming Game Releases to Watch out For

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Keiro No Hi: Celebrating The Health & Wisdom Of An Aging Society

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Gotoku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

J-beauty vs. K-beauty: Which One Reigns Supreme?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

eggslut: Taking A Simple Ingredient To A Whole New Level

Savvy Tokyo