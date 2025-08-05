Japan railway firms encouraging drivers to wear sunglasses for safety

Railway operators in Japan are encouraging train drivers to wear sunglasses, aiming to improve driver health and ensure safer operations by minimizing eye strain and fatigue.

Many rail companies previously banned sunglasses, concerned that they might give a bad impression to passengers. But they now acknowledge the clear benefits to driver safety and comfort from reducing the glare from intense sunlight.

Kintetsu Railway Co, a major private rail operator in western Japan, began offering sunglasses to interested train drivers in July. It had prohibited them but changed course after trial use and growing complaints about eye strain from direct sunlight.

The sunglasses have polarized lenses that cut excess light without affecting color perception. Kintetsu said signal recognition remained unchanged and overall visibility was found to be clearer during tests conducted before the official rollout.

Several other railway operators introduced sunglasses for drivers between last year and July, reflecting a broader shift toward driver comfort and safety as severe heat continues across Japan.

West Japan Railway Co, or JR West, which started allowing sunglasses in 2020 ahead of other operators, said more than 90 percent of its drivers opted to wear them, citing better visibility of signals and less eye fatigue.

Reiko Arita, a member of the Japanese Ophthalmological Society, said wearing sunglasses can reduce temporary visual impairment and discomfort caused by sunlight, contributing to accident prevention and the safe operation of trains.

She added sunglasses limit ultraviolet exposure to the retina and may aid in preventing heat-related illnesses, especially for drivers working long hours under intense summer sunlight.

