national

Japan-raised undocumented children fear harsher climate post-election

11 Comments
TOKYO

With policies on accepting foreigners has emerged as a hot issue in campaigning for Sunday's lower house election, foreign children raised in Japan under parents without residency status fear their futures are narrowing, including a Nigerian high school student.

Using the pseudonym Emma, the third-year high school student recalled a friend asking her recently, "Are you an illegal resident?" -- a remark that stunned her.

She said she senses a growing belief around her that "foreigners without residency status are bad," under hawkish Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Her ruling Liberal Democratic Party calls for "zero illegal residents" and some other parties push for stricter rules on foreigners in campaigns for the House of Representatives election too.

"I never thought I would hear the words 'illegal resident' from a friend," she said. "It scares me because they use it without malice and without thinking deeply."

Emma came to Japan with her parents when she was in elementary school. A few years later, her parents lost their residency status, and the family has remained under a provisional release from an immigration detention center since then.

Because they cannot work, the family eats only one or two meals a day, which are often cup noodles that supporters share with them. Some colleges and universities denied Emma the chance to take entrance exams after she told them of her situation.

Still, Emma said that returning to Nigeria, where gunfire is routinely heard, is not realistic.

She said she has actively participated in club activities and school events in Japan, and once thought the only difference between her and her friends was skin color. But she said she feels despair when classmates quickly decide their post-graduation paths and talk excitedly about graduation trips.

Nanako Inaba, a Sophia University professor with expertise in migration issues, said many countries grant residency status to children who have lived there since early childhood and received higher education, even as anti-immigrant sentiment grows in Europe and elsewhere.

"Even if a humanitarian response is deemed difficult, there should at least be a pragmatic recognition that these children could become part of the future workforce, and policies should be redirected toward fostering their potential instead of cutting off their chances," she said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

Too bad for Emma but she is just the easy target for politicians that need a useful minority to blame for all the countries problems (and more) in order to get elected. And with a public that is horribly myopic about the world situation this is unfortunately working like a charm.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

How did Japan Today find "Emma"? She's a third year high school student and her parents are on welfare because they are not allowed to work, right? So, how is Emma oblivious to her family's legal status?

She said she has actively participated in club activities and school events in Japan, and once thought the only difference between her and her friends was skin color.

Really, Emma?

Because they cannot work, the family eats only one or two meals a day, which are often cup noodles that supporters share with them. 

The above didn't raise any flags regarding your situation, Emma?

Some colleges and universities denied Emma the chance to take entrance exams after she told them of her situation.

Any verification for this claim? How about publishing which universities denied Emma?

I think Emma should be granted permanent residency at minimum, citizenship if desired.

If there is an Emma...which is dubious

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

So, how is Emma oblivious to her family's legal status?

No part of the article could be interpreted this way, she is well aware of the situation.

Really, Emma?

So, when confronted with a perfectly believable testimony your automatic response is to doubt it? really?

The above didn't raise any flags regarding your situation, Emma?

What are you talking about? She is well aware of it, you could pay a little more attention to what you are reading.

Any verification for this claim? How about publishing which universities denied Emma?

That you are not aware of this well known fact only betrays a deep lack of knowledge about the topic, there is nothing difficult to believe here (except of course this lack of knowledge you demonstrate)

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/16269759

If there is an Emma...which is dubious

So Lyodo news says something, nameless person on the internet that apparently don't know the first thing about it say they must be lying... Not really that difficult to decide.

Having or bringing children in a country where you don't have permission to be is such an irresponsible act.

She and her parents came legally, you should really put a little more attention.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

No part of the article could be interpreted this way, she is well aware of the situation.

"She said she has actively participated in club activities and school events in Japan, and once thought the only difference between her and her friends was skin color. "

"The only difference between her and her friends was skin color"...The only difference? How about legal status? That's vastly different...ANNNNND...it's what she was specifically interviewed on.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Wonder how Emma and her family would be treated if they were Ukrainian or Russian…..

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Last August, a third-year high school student in the Kanto region tried to apply for enrollment at a foreign language vocational school in Tokyo but was rejected.

A foreign language vocational school? A foreign-language vocational school in Japan is **not a credited university.**

Some colleges and universities denied Emma the chance to take entrance exams after she told them of her situation.

That's different from the claim being made in this article.

When officials of the vocational school learned that the student lacked a residence permit, they requested a copy of her national health insurance card and proof of her ability to pay tuition, a supporter of the girl said.

However, individuals on provisional release are not eligible for national health insurance.

Unable to provide the documents, the student was told her application could not be processed.

She was a 9 year old elementary school student when her family arrived from Nigeria. They have no official documentation? No health insurance? This is negligent on the part of her family. Putting the onus on "a foreign language vocational school" is weak.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

"The only difference between her and her friends was skin color"...The only difference? How about legal status? That's vastly different...ANNNNND...it's what she was specifically interviewed on.

Why do you think "once thought" is written clearly there?

A bare minimum of common sense would let anybody to see how she though her legal situation was not a real difference with her peers, but was made well aware of it by now.

A foreign language vocational school? A foreign-language vocational school in Japan is ***not* a credited university.**

Yet it also rejects applications from students, no contradiction here, nowhere in the article says ONLY credited universities can do this.

That's different from the claim being made in this article

It is the same, higher education institutions reject foreign students when they don't have clear residence status. Are you going to claim next one school is blue and the other red so that means they are completely different cases?

This is negligent on the part of her family. Putting the onus on "a foreign language vocational school" is weak.

Your own quote explains why the student can't get official documentation nor be enrolled in the national health insurance, if anything the negligent part is from the japanese government.

The onus is not on the school but on the system that ends up producing these kind of situation.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

citing the "foreign language vocational school" would have been responsible journalism

And make easier to identify the student? no, that would have been irresponsible journalism.

And again, Kyodo or the Asahi shimbun are a much more reliable source than nameless people on the internet pretending they can say something reported is false just because they don't want to recognize it happening.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Shameless Propaganda piece.

“Lost their residency status”

Glossed over in the propaganda piece.

Overstayed? Illegal. Lost implies a passive stance, the parents didnt wake up one day having misplaced it. They will have known full well, likely in advance. Their situation is their own doing.

“life is tough for undocumented children”- everyone, everywhere likely knows this; which is why they would try to avoid such a situation.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I agree with Geeter and BigDog

The parents sound like bad eggs playing the victim, a trait we often see these days.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

A bare minimum of common sense would let anybody to see how she though her legal situation was not a real difference with her peers, but was made well aware of it by now.

"I never thought I would hear the words 'illegal resident' from a friend," she said. 

"She said she senses a growing belief around her that "foreigners without residency status are bad," under hawkish Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi."

She has pretty sophisticated thoughts for someone who never thought she'd hear the words illegal resident from a friend.

"under hawkish Priminister Sanae Takaichi"...Oh...that's the writer's sentiment. Where does the writer's editorializing begin and her thoughts end?

Suspiciously dubious pap

0 ( +1 / -1 )

