Japan-raised undocumented children fear harsher climate post-election

With policies on accepting foreigners has emerged as a hot issue in campaigning for Sunday's lower house election, foreign children raised in Japan under parents without residency status fear their futures are narrowing, including a Nigerian high school student.

Using the pseudonym Emma, the third-year high school student recalled a friend asking her recently, "Are you an illegal resident?" -- a remark that stunned her.

She said she senses a growing belief around her that "foreigners without residency status are bad," under hawkish Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Her ruling Liberal Democratic Party calls for "zero illegal residents" and some other parties push for stricter rules on foreigners in campaigns for the House of Representatives election too.

"I never thought I would hear the words 'illegal resident' from a friend," she said. "It scares me because they use it without malice and without thinking deeply."

Emma came to Japan with her parents when she was in elementary school. A few years later, her parents lost their residency status, and the family has remained under a provisional release from an immigration detention center since then.

Because they cannot work, the family eats only one or two meals a day, which are often cup noodles that supporters share with them. Some colleges and universities denied Emma the chance to take entrance exams after she told them of her situation.

Still, Emma said that returning to Nigeria, where gunfire is routinely heard, is not realistic.

She said she has actively participated in club activities and school events in Japan, and once thought the only difference between her and her friends was skin color. But she said she feels despair when classmates quickly decide their post-graduation paths and talk excitedly about graduation trips.

Nanako Inaba, a Sophia University professor with expertise in migration issues, said many countries grant residency status to children who have lived there since early childhood and received higher education, even as anti-immigrant sentiment grows in Europe and elsewhere.

"Even if a humanitarian response is deemed difficult, there should at least be a pragmatic recognition that these children could become part of the future workforce, and policies should be redirected toward fostering their potential instead of cutting off their chances," she said.

