Japan reaches its lowest-ever ranking on Education First’s 2024 English Proficiency Index

Every year since 2011, Switzerland-based international education company Education First (EF) has released an English Proficiency Index (EPI), the largest of its kind throughout the world. EF’s recently released 2024 EPI compiles the testing results of 2.1 million people from 116 countries and regions for which English is not considered the mother tongue. Exams were scored out of 800 points and the average score among all test takers this year was 477 points. Countries and regions were then grouped into five proficiency bands that indicate relative English ability: Very high proficiency, High proficiency, Moderate proficiency, Low proficiency, and Very low proficiency.
So where did Japan rank on the list? This year’s global ranking puts Japan at 92 (average score: 454 points), which is at the very bottom of the Low proficiency band. This placement is worse than its ranking last year at 87 and continues the trend of a steady decline for the country since the EF EPI began. In addition, when the Japanese testing data was further broken down by age, test takers aged 18-25 performed significantly lower than those aged 26 and up, many of whom may need to use English more at work.
For reference, the Netherlands scored first place out of all 116 countries and regions on the 2024 EF EPI. The top Asia scorer was Singapore at 3 (Very high proficiency), followed by the Philippines at 22 and Malaysia at 26 (High proficiency). Japan’s East Asian neighbors, South Korea and China, scored at 50 (Moderate proficiency) and at 91 (Low proficiency) respectively. The only countries in East or Southeast Asia that scored lower than Japan were Myanmar at 93, Thailand at 106, and Cambodia at 111 (all Very low proficiency).
Note, however, that neither Laos nor North Korea were included in the EPI because they did not meet the minimum number of 400 required test takers per country or region. The full EPI results as well as EF’s strategy recommendations to improve English proficiency in a variety of settings can be viewed on its website.
In response to Japan’s relatively low placement, a representative from EF’s Japanese subsidiary offered the following remarks: “It’s not that Japan’s English ability is declining, but rather that Japan is not keeping pace with the progress made in other countries.”
As someone who has taught English as a Second Language (ESL) in the U.S. and English as a Foreign Language (EFL) in Japan, I have observed some of the unique challenges that English language education faces in Japan. General factors that my colleagues and I, both native English speakers as well as Japanese teachers of English, often cite include: a heavy emphasis on grammar for test taking as opposed to oral communication, instructors not meeting language proficiency benchmarks due to the myriad of responsibilities on teachers’ plates, and a decrease in motivation – especially as a result of the pandemic –resulting in Japanese students simply not feeling that English is all that necessary to live and work in Japan.
Consequently, perhaps the government of Japan should focus next on promoting those strategies that seem to result in higher language-learning motivation – for instance, by calling on virtual YouTuber Ellen-sensei for the kids or by holding language classes at English-speaking-only bars for adults.
Source: Yahoo! Japan News via Itai News
リッチ
What do you expect when salaries are lower now than 25 years ago. You get what you pay for.
Mike_Oxlong
Eigo is taught by Japanese teachers, using textbooks written by Japanese authors, for the purpose of passing Japanese high school and college entrance exams. International communication is not a priority in the current education system.
リッチ
What do you expect when salaries are lower now than 25 years ago. You get what you pay for. Dispatch companies focus on finding people willing to do nothing but be the token foreigner. In fact that is all they expect. Japanese English teachers often still expect to teach “this is a pen” as they did 30 years ago. Basic 2 and 3 letter words for Japanese like Yes and no or Thsnk you are as far from in their knowledge base as the geometry and advanced physics are for most other people. On the flip side Japan wants to attract talent for the work force and yet demand N2 or N1 for jobs that are not translators but other fields. Sadly having real talent choose other places that are much more welcoming. Communication is more than some basic phrases and is in part overall health of an international economy.
NCIS Reruns
Zees izu a pen. Ai amu a boi. Ueah ah yu goingu, misuta sumisu?
If you talk like this, you'll be widely understood from Hokkaido to Okinawa. Trust me.
藤原
おめでとう, English is not my native language and Im pretty bad at it too. My Japanese which is the same level as my English. The only reason why I can speak English is I spent five years in the US. The only reason why I can speak Japanese is because I have lived in Japan for 18 years, I enjoy it and my wife doesn't speak German or English. I'm not afraid to make mistakes and fail.
Tokyo Guy
Anecdotal, but part of my job involves checking the English of native Japanese speakers, and while the older employees usually have their basics down very well, some of the new hires make some really, really basic errors. Things like messing up singular / plural agreement, correct verb conjugation, stuff like that. On top of that, every time I correct a mistake, there's at least a 50-50 chance they will repeat it next time, meaning that they're not paying attention...or they think I'm wrong (lol).
I can't judge too harshly, as even the worst of them can write pretty well overall (and the best of them are excellent, way better than I can write in Japanese), but it's part of the job description, and if I didn't do my job properly, some of them would be sending out complete gibberish at times.
finally rich
English = a mind numbing joke here
"Let me impress my pals by shouting any nonsense in english in front of the foreigner"
Not even in the smallest villages of Vietnam people have this kind of mentality.
Mr Kipling
The main reason for these findings are in the numbers they haven't shown in this report.
Companies and schools force many to take the tests this report is based on. That means there are a huge number of Japanese being counted compared to many of the other countries. Often in other countries it is only those who "love" English and want to take the tests getting recorded. In reality Japan would be in the 40-60 range. So still pretty bad.
Shirokuma4812
When I first came to Japan in 2000, I taught English at an all girls high school in Hiroshima. My first day I met the principal of the school. He told me that he felt English was a fad and was not necessary because most of the students would never leave Japan after high school. I quit the following year because the support for the “English program” was terrible. Now, it seems that 24 years later, the feelings have not changed.
Ricky Kaminski13
The proof is always in the pudding, but watch these latest dismal rankings be totally ignored. Just tell them they are doing a wonderful job, that's all they wanna hear anyway.