national

Japan prepares ID cards for Ukrainian evacuees

TOKYO

Japan is preparing to issue identity cards to hundreds of Ukrainians who have fled to Japan, authorities said Tuesday, part of efforts to help them re-establish their lives in the country.

The IDs are expected to smoothen the process of confirming their status as evacuees when they process paperwork at municipal offices and banks. The immigration agency aims to issue the cards within this week.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February, 719 evacuees had come to Japan by Sunday, including some without any family connections in the country.

The decision to issue the IDs came as the immigration agency received requests to make it easier for Ukrainians in Japan to prove they have fled their country amid the ongoing war.

The card will contain a photo of the evacuee, along with a statement certifying the individual as "a Ukraine evacuee accepted by the government of Japan."

It is expected to be used along with their passport and residence card.

The agency started informing evacuees about the issuance of the card on Tuesday.

"The government as a whole will continue to provide close assistance to evacuees," Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told a news conference.

