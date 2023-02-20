Gov't recommends nurseries stop take-home practice for used diapers

Japan's health ministry has recommended to nurseries across the country they dispose of used diapers on-site, after mounting calls from parents who argue the practice of bringing dirty diapers home is burdensome.

The ministry said ending the procedure would also help relieve nursery teachers at work, as they would no longer have to package and sort children's used diapers for parents to take home, according to a notice conveyed to local governments last month.

The government will provide subsidies for nurseries to enable effective diaper disposal, such as for purchasing trash cans, said Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato.

A survey conducted in 2022 showed nearly 40 percent of 1,461 surveyed municipalities that run daycare facilities were asking guardians to take home used diapers, according to Babyjob Inc., an Osaka-based company providing childcare-related services.

When asked why the surveyed nurseries were doing so, 43 percent said that by taking the contents of the used diaper home with their children, they wanted parents to be able to check the health condition of their children, while 30 percent said they did not know, and just did so because it is common practice.

Meanwhile, 14 percent said that disposing of used diapers on-site is troublesome.

The top 10 prefectures with the highest amount of public nurseries adopting the policy were in central Japan, western Japan and southwestern Japan, the survey showed.

The highest was Shiga Prefecture at 89 percent, while in Tokyo the figure stood at 17 percent.

In the notice sent by the ministry, regardless of whether they are disposing of the diapers themselves or not, nurseries are advised to continue sharing information about the children's health with parents, such as by informing them about the number, and status, of the children's feces.

In a push to end the practice, Babyjob submitted an online petition of 16,000 signatures and sent it to the health ministry in September 2022.

