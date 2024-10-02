 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan had its second-hottest September since records began, with the average temperature 2.5C higher than usual, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Image: AFP/File
national

Japan records second-hottest September on record

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan had its second-hottest September since records began with some regions the warmest yet, the weather agency said, in a year likely to become the warmest in human history.

Across the archipelago the month's average temperature was 2.52 degrees Celsius higher than usual, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

This was "the second highest figure since the start of the statistics in 1898, after last year's high", a statement said.

But some regions, including eastern and western parts of mainland Japan, logged the highest ever average temperatures for September since comparable data began available in 1946, the agency added.

The subtropical jet stream's peculiar northward movement, as well as the Pacific high pressure system that extended towards Japan, made it easier for warm air to shroud the archipelago, the agency said.

"The temperature of the ocean surface near Japan was also markedly high, which possibly contributed to high temperatures on the ground," it added, citing the "long-term effect of global warming" as well.

The average global temperature at the Earth's surface was 16.82C in August, according to the EU's climate monitor Copernicus, which draws on billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations.

June and August global temperatures broke through the level of 1.5C above the pre-industrial average -- a key threshold for limiting the worst effects of climate change.

Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are warming the planet, raising the likelihood and intensity of climate disasters such as droughts, fires and floods.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Second-highest temperatures... so far.

And yet governments and corporations aren't talking about reducing pollutants, or planting trees, or even a willingness to spend money to cool building interiors... they just want workers to grit their teeth and endure an ever-longer "Cool Biz" 28C-indoors period so that they can save money on air conditioning costs.

4 ( +9 / -5 )

We are cutting on package plastic etc. and using paper straws while, China.

Everything about that country is murky, deceptive, and full of cover up and lies.

They should tackle the main threat to global climate before its too late.

Make China free again.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Every year this story is recycled over and over.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Tried sleeping without aircon yesterday- it wasn’t pretty…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

DanteKH

Every year this story is recycled over and over.

Because every year, it gets hotter. Duh.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Few days ago it actually felt like the start of autumn. Course then today it was back in the 30s with nasty humidity.

If we assume that the "everything's a conspiracy" cretins are wrong, and people who've spent decades studying climate science are right, then we'll see more of these very hot summers. And then the camera will, figuratively speaking, pan to said conspiracy-loving cretins as they search for the rapidly-dwindling sources of water, indignantly yelling "but I didn't mean this!"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Fossil fuels strike again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog