Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Population
People walk along a pedestrian crossing at Ginza shopping street on March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. Japan's population declined in all of its 47 prefectures for the first time in a record drop, while its number of foreign residents hit a new high, reaching almost 3 million people, according to government data released Wednesday, July 26, 2023, highlighting the increasing role that non-Japanese people play in the shrinking and aging country. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Japan records steepest population decline while number of foreign residents hits new high

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan's population declined in all of its 47 prefectures for the first time in a record drop, while its number of foreign residents hit a new high, reaching almost 3 million people, according to government data released Wednesday, highlighting the increasing role that non-Japanese people play in the shrinking and aging country.

The population of Japanese nationals fell by about 800,000 people, or 0.65%, to 122.4 million in 2022 from the previous year, falling for a 14th straight year, according to data from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry based on residency registrations as of Jan. 1 this year.

Japan's total population was 125.41 million, down just over half a million people from a year earlier, and there was a 10.7% jump in foreign residents with addresses registered in Japan, the ministry said.

The increase in Japan's foreign population was the biggest year-on-year rise since the ministry started taking statistics in 2013. Foreign residents now account for about 2.4% of Japan’s population, the ministry said.

After peaking in 2008, Japan’s population has since shrunk steadily due to a declining birthrate. The country saw a record low of 771,801 births last year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has set tackling the declining births as one of his top policy goals and pledged to secure annual funding of about 3.5 trillion yen ($25.2 billion) over the next three years for a new child care package, which includes child birth and rearing allowances and increased subsidies for higher education.

Kishida's Cabinet last month approved a plan to expand the scope of job categories allowed for foreign workers, opening the door for future permanent residency, in a major shift in a country known for its closed-door immigration policy as it struggles with a shrinking population.

Experts say the proposed low-birth measures are mostly additional funding for existing ones and don’t address underlying problems.

They also say that Japan's conservative government needs to do more to raise salaries, improve working conditions and make society more inclusive for minorities and those with non-Japanese roots to attract foreign workers to move to Japan and stay.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog