 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/kasezo
national

Japan remains most trusted power in Southeast Asia: survey

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

A survey published Thursday by a Singaporean state-owned think tank said Japan remains the most trusted major power among respondents in Southeast Asia due to the country's "respectful and cooperative approach to regional engagement," with trust rising over the past year.

The European Union ranked second at 51.9 percent, followed by the United States at 47.2 and China at 36.6, according to the survey by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Japan "has maintained its position as the most trusted major power" in the region, with a trust level of 66.8 percent, up from 58.9 a year ago, according to the survey conducted from Jan. 3 to Feb. 15.

Trust in Japan remained high despite its political shift as the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba came into office in October last year, which "has raised expectations of a potential foreign policy recalibration from Tokyo," the survey said.

Trust in China rose to 36.6 percent from 24.8 a year earlier. "China's rising trust owes much to its strong economic influence," the report said.

However, the survey said China continues to raise concerns in Southeast Asia, with 41.2 percent of respondents expressing distrust toward the Asian superpower and nearly half fearing it could use its economic and military power to threaten the interests and sovereignty of their countries.

This compares with 33 percent expressing distrust toward the United States and 16.5 percent toward Japan.

The survey also showed that regional expectations for U.S. political engagement with Southeast Asia increased under President Donald Trump's second administration.

The United States has also overtaken China as the strategic partner to align with if the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were forced to choose between the two rivals.

The survey involved about 2,000 respondents in the fields of academia, business and journalism, as well as government and civil society.

The respondents were from the 10 members of ASEAN -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- plus East Timor, which awaits formal admission to the grouping.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Funny. Japan isn't in south east Asia. Look at a world map for more details.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo