Japan remains most trusted power in Southeast Asia: survey

A survey published Thursday by a Singaporean state-owned think tank said Japan remains the most trusted major power among respondents in Southeast Asia due to the country's "respectful and cooperative approach to regional engagement," with trust rising over the past year.

The European Union ranked second at 51.9 percent, followed by the United States at 47.2 and China at 36.6, according to the survey by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Japan "has maintained its position as the most trusted major power" in the region, with a trust level of 66.8 percent, up from 58.9 a year ago, according to the survey conducted from Jan. 3 to Feb. 15.

Trust in Japan remained high despite its political shift as the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba came into office in October last year, which "has raised expectations of a potential foreign policy recalibration from Tokyo," the survey said.

Trust in China rose to 36.6 percent from 24.8 a year earlier. "China's rising trust owes much to its strong economic influence," the report said.

However, the survey said China continues to raise concerns in Southeast Asia, with 41.2 percent of respondents expressing distrust toward the Asian superpower and nearly half fearing it could use its economic and military power to threaten the interests and sovereignty of their countries.

This compares with 33 percent expressing distrust toward the United States and 16.5 percent toward Japan.

The survey also showed that regional expectations for U.S. political engagement with Southeast Asia increased under President Donald Trump's second administration.

The United States has also overtaken China as the strategic partner to align with if the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were forced to choose between the two rivals.

The survey involved about 2,000 respondents in the fields of academia, business and journalism, as well as government and civil society.

The respondents were from the 10 members of ASEAN -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- plus East Timor, which awaits formal admission to the grouping.

