Gov't reopens mass vaccination center in Tokyo for COVID booster shots

A man receives the booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force in Tokyo on Monday.

The Japanese government reopened a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo on Monday to speed up administering third shots to cope with the new wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The center, which opened amid criticism that the government has been slow to offer booster shots, is being run by the Self-Defense Forces and will offer people aged 18 or above U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc's vaccine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited the site on Monday, said his administration "will explain in detail about the importance of booster shots and the effectiveness of mixing and matching vaccines" to the public.

Kishida urged people to get jabbed speedily after receiving their vaccine tickets from local municipalities.

The center, however, is unlikely to contribute drastically to accelerating the pace of inoculations. Capacity is initially limited to 720 slots per day, much fewer than the 10,000 available at the same venue from May to November last year, with the malfunctioning of an elevator in the aging facility reducing available space to one floor.

In Japan, only 2.7 percent of the population as of last Friday had received a third shot, according to the government, a much lower ratio than in Britain, France and Germany, where over 50 percent of the population has been given booster shots.

The Tokyo center will expand slots to 2,160 on Feb 7, while an Osaka mass vaccination center will start operation on the same day with 960 slots per day.

The number of slots at the Osaka venue is down from 5,000 available at an SDF-run facility in a different location in the city last year due to constraints on the size of the building the government could secure this time.

The Tokyo and Osaka venues will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Those who want to receive the shots need to have vaccination tickets issued by local governments and make reservations on the designated website.

People can make reservations from anywhere in Japan, but six months must have passed since their second vaccination. The slots from Monday through Saturday have all been filled, according to the government.

"I am thankful as I wanted to take the shot as soon as possible but I could not receive it in my hometown. I feel relieved because I don't want to spread the virus to my family," said Hiroshi Ito, a 57-year-old resident of Tokyo's Sumida Ward who came to the Tokyo venue in the morning.

© KYODO