Japan reopens to tourists with shuttered souvenir shops, hotel staff shortage

As Japan throws open its doors to visitors after more than two years of pandemic isolation, hopes for a tourism boom face tough headwinds amid shuttered shops and a shortage of hospitality workers.
From Tuesday, Japan will reinstate visa-free travel to dozens of countries, ending some of world's strictest border controls to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen's slide to a 24-year low. Independent tourism will also be allowed.
However, entrants must still provide proof of having had three vaccinations.
Arata Sawa is among those eager for the return of foreign tourists, who previously comprised up to 90% of the guests at his traditional inn.
"I'm hoping and anticipating that a lot of foreigners will come to Japan, just like before COVID," said Sawa, the third-generation owner of the Sawanoya ryokan in Tokyo.
Just over half a million visitors have come to Japan so far in 2022, compared with a record 31.8 million in 2019. The government had a goal of 40 million in 2020 timed with the Tokyo Summer Olympics until both were upended by the coronavirus.
Kishida said last week the government is aiming to attract 5 trillion yen in annual tourist spending. But that goal may be too ambitious for a sector that has atrophied during the pandemic. Hotel employment slumped 22% between 2019 and 2021, according to government data.
Spending from overseas visitors will reach only 2.1 trillion yen by 2023 and won't exceed pre-COVID levels until 2025, wrote Nomura Research Institute economist Takahide Kiuchi in a report.
Flag carrier Japan Airlines Co has seen inbound bookings triple since the border easing announcement, president Yuji Akasaka said last week, according to the Nikkei newspaper. Even so, international travel demand won't fully recover until around 2025, he added.
GHOST TOWN
Narita Airport, Japan's biggest international airport some 70 kilometers from Tokyo, remains eerily quiet, with about half of its 260 shops and restaurants shuttered.
"It's like half a ghost town," said 70-year old Maria Satherley from New Zealand, gesturing at the Terminal 1 departure area.
Satherley, whose son lives in the northern island of Hokkaido, said she would like to return with her granddaughter this winter but probably won't because the child is too young to be vaccinated, a prerequisite for tourists entering Japan.
"We're just going to wait until next year," she said.
Amina Collection Co has shut its three souvenir shops at Narita and is unlikely to reopen them until next spring, said president Sawato Shindo.
The company reallocated staff and supplies from the airport to other locations in its 120-shop chain around Japan as it refocused on domestic tourism during the pandemic.
"I don't think there's going to be a sudden return to the pre-pandemic situation," Shindo said. "Restrictions are still pretty strict compared to other countries."
Japan still strongly encourages that people wear masks indoors and refrain from loud talking. The cabinet last Friday approved changing hotel regulations so that they can refuse guests who do not obey infection controls during an outbreak.
Many service workers found better working conditions and wages in other fields over the past two years, so luring them back may be difficult, said a consultant for tourism companies who asked not to be identified.
"The hospitality industry is very infamous for low wages, so if the government values tourism as a key industry, financial support or subsidies are probably needed," he added.
The Japanese government is starting a domestic travel initiative this month that offers transportation and accommodation discounts, similar to its Go To Travel campaign in 2020 that was cut short following a surge in COVID infections.
TIGHT LABOR MARKET
Almost 73% of hotels nationwide said they were short of regular workers in August, up from about 27% a year earlier, according to market research firm Teikoku Databank.
In Kawaguchiko, a lake town at the foot of Mount Fuji, inns had difficulty staffing before the pandemic amid Japan's tight labour market and they anticipate a similar bottleneck now, said a trade group staffer who asked not to be identified.
That sentiment was echoed by Akihisa Inaba, general manager at the hot-spring resort Yokikan in Shizuoka, central Japan, who said short staffing during the summer meant workers had to forego time off.
"Naturally, the labor shortage will become more pronounced when inbound travel returns," said Inaba. "So, I'm not so sure we can be overjoyed."
Whether overseas visitors wear face masks and abide by other common infection controls in Japan is another concern. The strict border controls were broadly popular during most of the pandemic, and fears remain about the appearance of new viral variants.
"From the start of the pandemic until now, we've had just a few foreign guests," said Tokyo innkeeper Sawa. "Pretty much all of them wore masks, but I'm really not sure whether the people who visit from here on will do the same.
"My plan is to kindly ask them to wear a mask while inside the building," he added.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
22 Comments
TokyoLiving
FINALLY JAPAN OPENED!!..
It's just the beginning, things will get much better, less drama and more action..
Japan will once again be one of the best tourist destinations in the world..
GO JAPAN!!..
Monty
Restrictions are still pretty strict compared to other countries."
Absolutely!
Many foreign business travelers who visit our company complained a lot about this MySOS app.
to be vaccinated, a prerequisite for tourists entering Japan.
For business travelers there was no different in vaccinated or not.
All had to bring a 72 hours advanced negative PCR test.
But since september 7th, if you are 3x vaccinated you don't need the 72 hours in advance PCR test.
But the MySOS App still has the 72 hours PCR option.
So I don't know the rules for tourists. Is a 3x vaccination mandotory or is a 72 hours advanced PCR test still an option?
During the last few months we had many foreign business people at our company, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
And nobody had any problem to enter Japan.
But, I don't know if there is a different in the rules between business travelers and tourists.
Asiaman7
Welcome to 2020!
dagon
Added to that at the start of the pandemic many were unceremoniously laid off, reduced to zero hours, furloughed without pay and because of zero hour shift work were unable to secure unemployment compensation.
While the LDP was bailing out hotels and inns, subsidizing them for shortened hours, promoting GoTo travel and using the empty hotels as quarantine.
The governments pandemic response bailing out property holding LDP supporters and throwing workers under the bus in the crisis should be the shame of Japan.
Ashley Shiba
When I returned from Guam in August going through customs was very smooth and quick it was like a robotic system really.
ghosthand
Yatta Yatta! Banzai! Banzai! Nihon is finally opened!! I can't believe it such sugoi newsu!!
Anton
For God sake, get your masks off! What a pathetic mentality.
Jexan
Welcome tourists!
Elvis is here
Just saw a young person, on the Chuo line to Shinjuku, wearing TWO masks. One on top of the other!
Someone should call the mask police.
tamanegi
Welcome the foreigner!
wolfshine
Happy for the tourists, students, and future foreign workers, who as of the time of writing this, can all finally be allowed in.
Not happy that I as a tax-paying foreign resident still need to get triple pin cushion'd or submit an RT-PCR (a rapidly fading service in the US).
It has been so long that Japan has been closed that I feel it is practically baked into the country's mentality now. Should have been done before the Olympics. Japanese people are so poorly informed, will they even realize tourists are back or that they were ever barred?
Seeing as how useless all of these restrictions were this whole time, I think it's better to scrap all of them, altogether! But nonetheless, finally tourists can visit if they want to. I do think that Japan needs a little bit more time before it will be "fun" again, too many Oyaajis and Obaas are still shellshocked and traumatized.
Asiaman7
They didn’t detour you to an area where they “requested your cooperation” in installing the MySOS tracking app? And they then didn’t delay you by “requesting” your personal information and travel history?
asdfghjkl
One of the worse parts of living in Japan are tourists. Welcome back to hell.
The Nomad
I think the Japanese don't watch the news. We're in a recession, air tickets are through the roof and people can't pay their gas/electricity/food bills. Are they really expecting millions of tourists the line up to come to Japan?
kurisupisu
Exactly!
One of those restrictions is the vaccine.
The vaccines are no longer considered the panacea that they were promised to be.
Outside Japan the problems around the mRNA vaccines are much more openly expressed and debated than in Japan.
The result is that vaccine take up has dramatically reduced in many countries.
Taking a PCR test is still an expensive and (before a long international trip) time consuming chore amongst all the other preparations.
Why would a tourist not choose other countries to visit without restrictions than one that has?
Yubaru
Hotels and resorts were hit hard during the pandemic, and many employees had no choice but to find other employment. One hotel I know of, was paying less than 1/3 of normal salary for employees, hoping they would stay on and ride it out. But people have bills to pay, and families to feed.
Now, leastwise down here, domestic tourism is almost back to pre-covid numbers with over 600,000 tourists a month, coming to the island. It is taking time for the industry to gear up again, and many associated industries are have a hard time keeping up with demand.
If hotels and other industries want to get employees back, they are going to have to pay higher wages to keep up with higher costs, which also means cost increases for the customer as well.
koiwaicoffee
Kind of true, Kyoto will be packed again. BTW, they missed the chance to reorganize tourism into a more sustainable act for everyone.
They will come, it's going to be full of people by New Year.
kurisupisu
No it won’t ,unless China allows its citizens to travel again.
obladi
For tourists who have never been to Japan, any shop is a souvenir shop. Japan itself is new and interesting.
factchecker
If a security blanket works for you, fine. Wearing masks didn't stop me getting covid in Japan though. This xenophobic tripe needs to end.
Monty
Just saw a young person, on the Chuo line to Shinjuku, wearing TWO masks. One on top of the other!
Which shows again in which irrational fear some people are living.
Fired up by the so called experts and the media.
And I guess this young person is multiple times vaccinated.
wallace
Video about entering the country.
https://youtu.be/CEudCg7Y66w