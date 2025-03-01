Japan reports 1,440 abortions by pill one year after its introduction

An oral abortion pill was used in 1,440 cases in Japan in fiscal 2023 after its sales were approved that April, making up a small share of the more than 120,000 abortions performed that year, a government report showed.

With sexual and reproductive health rights in focus ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, some health experts say the "Mefeego Pack" still has a long way to go before becoming a widely used option in Japan, where approval came nearly 40 years after France became the first country to authorize such a drug.

The pill, developed by British pharmaceutical company Linepharma International Ltd, can be used for pregnancies of up to nine weeks under the supervision of designated doctors. It is considered safer than surgical abortions, which have been criticized for the risk of uterine damage.

By age group, the highest number of users were 20 to 24 years old, with 379 cases, followed by 349 cases among those aged 25 to 29, according to a health ministry report.

One case each was reported for 13- and 14-year-olds, while nine involved 15-year-olds, 11 were 16, and 21 were 17. Eighteen-year-olds accounted for 28 cases, and 19-year-olds for 50.

There were 263 cases among those aged 30 to 34 and 223 among those between 35 and 39, it showed.

By region, Tokyo had the most cases at 365, followed by Osaka with 258 and Kanagawa with 138. Sixteen of Japan's 47 prefectures, including Iwate, Hyogo, Hiroshima, and Oita, reported no cases.

The total number of abortions in fiscal 2023 rose for the first time in 22 years, reaching 126,734 -- an increase of 4,009 from the previous year. Some experts suggest that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions led to more interpersonal interactions and a rise in unintended pregnancies.

Cases had been steadily declining from fiscal 2002, and it dropped by over 10,000 in fiscal 2021 to 126,174 amid the pandemic.

