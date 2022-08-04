Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock/itakayuki
national

Japan reports 238,735 coronavirus cases; 35,339 in Tokyo

16 Comments

Japan on Thursday reported 238,735 new coronavirus cases, down 11,095 from Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 35,339, new coronavirus cases, down 3,601 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 516, up 38 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (22,371), Aichi (16,005), Kanagawa (14,007), Fukuoka (13,387), Hyogo (10,577), Saitama (13,821), Chiba (11,040), Shizuoka (7,039), Okinawa (5,050), Hokkaido (7,204), Gifu (3,416), Kumamoto (4,062), Kagoshima (3,706), Miyagi (2,942), Tochigi (3,371), Shiga (2,726), Ibaraki (4,637), Gunma (3,101), Hiroshima (4,355), Mie (3,139), Niigata (2,928), Ehime (1,820), Nagano (2,296), Okayama (3,184), and Oita (1,940).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 157.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

That's a lot of kisses from Tokyo

0 ( +6 / -6 )

Whoa, that is an insane number!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

The number is so big it broke the website

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

A triple-x rated number. So covid is now an STD?

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

nice to see a substantial week on week decrease.

-12 ( +2 / -14 )

So last week's Wednesday figure was apparently reported incorrectly resulting in 5,000 cases being shifted to the next day. Meaning that the 29,036 figure from Wednesday 27th should have been 34,036 cases with the last number from Thursday 28th being 35,406.

Overall looks like we're only slightly down today but it does look like we reached the peak in cases earlier this week.

*https://twitter.com/tosiakic/status/1554740929642504192

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

They'll be 50,000 cases a day in December and after they downgrade it, it won't even make the news.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Nice to see all the jokesters here trying to be funny all the while people are dying FROM Covid…. Karma works in mysterious ways.!.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

nice to see a substantial week on week decrease.

Hmmm...

The week of July 10th to 16th; 21,286

The week of July 17th to 23rd; 28,571

The week of July 24th to 29th; 34,082

The week of July 30th to today 19,439 and two days to go....

Me thinks someone has a problem with understanding the differences between increase and decrease.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Steven

You always say how much you care etc but wish bad terrible things to happen to those who disagree with you.

How do people acting jovial prevent suffering or deaths? Do you expect everyone to be grim and having a dark view on reality just because you do?

3 ( +7 / -4 )

@Yubaru

What goes up must come down eventually and we hit the peak when cases stop rising.

Monday 25th (22,382) to Monday 1st (21,958).

Tuesday 26th (31,593) to Tuesday 2nd (30,842).

Wednesday 27th (34,036) to Wednesday 3rd (38,940).

Thursday 28th (35,406) to Thursday 4th (35,339).

Obviously the Friday figures will be telling but would you not agree that the above data look promising?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

So nationwide we have 238,735 cases with 516 seriously ill and 161 deaths.

These numbers are pretty much as expected until the government changes the goalposts and tries to make it all look better.

It’s an image thing.That’s all that matters.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Tokyo reports 35,339 coronavirus cases

Enormous numbers again.

Japan needs a complete lock down to eliminate this infection problem.

It can be done.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

Japan needs a complete lock down to eliminate this infection problem.

"In total, 2276 cases of excess mortality were identified. Excess mortality during the four months was more than twice that of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by PCR testing. Countermeasures against COVID-19 should be chosen carefully in light of suicide effects."*

And that was just with a state of emergency. Lockdowns and their effects have also been linked to long covid symptoms and the true toll they've taken on other countries won't be known for many more years - dependency issues with medication, alcoholism, broken families, homelessness, etc.

I don't actually think you're "arguing in good faith" by the way but it should be pointed out for all why this kind of thinking is completely bananas.

*https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/jdr/17/1/17_51/_article/-char/ja/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Obviously the Friday figures will be telling but would you not agree that the above data look promising?

Personally I dont give a whit about Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Yubaru:

This article is called "Tokyo reports 35,339 coronavirus cases".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

