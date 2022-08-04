Japan reports 238,735 coronavirus cases; 35,339 in Tokyo

Japan on Thursday reported 238,735 new coronavirus cases, down 11,095 from Wednesday.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 35,339, new coronavirus cases, down 3,601 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 516, up 38 from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (22,371), Aichi (16,005), Kanagawa (14,007), Fukuoka (13,387), Hyogo (10,577), Saitama (13,821), Chiba (11,040), Shizuoka (7,039), Okinawa (5,050), Hokkaido (7,204), Gifu (3,416), Kumamoto (4,062), Kagoshima (3,706), Miyagi (2,942), Tochigi (3,371), Shiga (2,726), Ibaraki (4,637), Gunma (3,101), Hiroshima (4,355), Mie (3,139), Niigata (2,928), Ehime (1,820), Nagano (2,296), Okayama (3,184), and Oita (1,940).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 157.© Japan Today
16 Comments
The Nomad
That's a lot of kisses from Tokyo
Tell_me_bout_it
Whoa, that is an insane number!
Wobot
The number is so big it broke the website
Algernon LaCroix
A triple-x rated number. So covid is now an STD?
Jexan
nice to see a substantial week on week decrease.
CommodoreFlag
So last week's Wednesday figure was apparently reported incorrectly resulting in 5,000 cases being shifted to the next day. Meaning that the 29,036 figure from Wednesday 27th should have been 34,036 cases with the last number from Thursday 28th being 35,406.
Overall looks like we're only slightly down today but it does look like we reached the peak in cases earlier this week.
*https://twitter.com/tosiakic/status/1554740929642504192
carpslidy
They'll be 50,000 cases a day in December and after they downgrade it, it won't even make the news.
Steven Mccarthy
Nice to see all the jokesters here trying to be funny all the while people are dying FROM Covid…. Karma works in mysterious ways.!.
Yubaru
Hmmm...
The week of July 10th to 16th; 21,286
The week of July 17th to 23rd; 28,571
The week of July 24th to 29th; 34,082
The week of July 30th to today 19,439 and two days to go....
Me thinks someone has a problem with understanding the differences between increase and decrease.
falseflagsteve
Steven
You always say how much you care etc but wish bad terrible things to happen to those who disagree with you.
How do people acting jovial prevent suffering or deaths? Do you expect everyone to be grim and having a dark view on reality just because you do?
CommodoreFlag
@Yubaru
What goes up must come down eventually and we hit the peak when cases stop rising.
Monday 25th (22,382) to Monday 1st (21,958).
Tuesday 26th (31,593) to Tuesday 2nd (30,842).
Wednesday 27th (34,036) to Wednesday 3rd (38,940).
Thursday 28th (35,406) to Thursday 4th (35,339).
Obviously the Friday figures will be telling but would you not agree that the above data look promising?
Incandescentwithrage
So nationwide we have 238,735 cases with 516 seriously ill and 161 deaths.
These numbers are pretty much as expected until the government changes the goalposts and tries to make it all look better.
It’s an image thing.That’s all that matters.
painkiller
Tokyo reports 35,339 coronavirus cases
Enormous numbers again.
Japan needs a complete lock down to eliminate this infection problem.
It can be done.
CommodoreFlag
"In total, 2276 cases of excess mortality were identified. Excess mortality during the four months was more than twice that of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by PCR testing. Countermeasures against COVID-19 should be chosen carefully in light of suicide effects."*
And that was just with a state of emergency. Lockdowns and their effects have also been linked to long covid symptoms and the true toll they've taken on other countries won't be known for many more years - dependency issues with medication, alcoholism, broken families, homelessness, etc.
I don't actually think you're "arguing in good faith" by the way but it should be pointed out for all why this kind of thinking is completely bananas.
*https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/jdr/17/1/17_51/_article/-char/ja/
Yubaru
Personally I dont give a whit about Tokyo.
CommodoreFlag
@Yubaru:
This article is called "Tokyo reports 35,339 coronavirus cases".