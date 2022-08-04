Japan reports 238,735 coronavirus cases; 35,339 in Tokyo

Japan on Thursday reported 238,735 new coronavirus cases, down 11,095 from Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 35,339, new coronavirus cases, down 3,601 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 516, up 38 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (22,371), Aichi (16,005), Kanagawa (14,007), Fukuoka (13,387), Hyogo (10,577), Saitama (13,821), Chiba (11,040), Shizuoka (7,039), Okinawa (5,050), Hokkaido (7,204), Gifu (3,416), Kumamoto (4,062), Kagoshima (3,706), Miyagi (2,942), Tochigi (3,371), Shiga (2,726), Ibaraki (4,637), Gunma (3,101), Hiroshima (4,355), Mie (3,139), Niigata (2,928), Ehime (1,820), Nagano (2,296), Okayama (3,184), and Oita (1,940).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 157.

