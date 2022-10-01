Japan reports 35,418 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 35,418 new coronavirus cases, down 1,228 from Friday. Tokyo reported 3,834 new cases, down 724 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 165, down 13 from Friday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 105.© Japan Today
2 Comments
G&T
Japan still suffers over 35,000 new cases a day. Why is Japan opening up? Lockdowns and mask wearing must be made mandatory now.
samuraivunyl
G&
i seriously hope you are being very sarcastic. My whole family just had this week and none of needed to go to the doctor or a hospital. All of us recovered in 4 days. High fever, headache, tiredness and a runny nose and I have had far worse norovirus and influenza. Not saying everyone gets over it like we did but lockdowns and enforced mask mandates ??? The cure would be far worse than ( for most people a very mild ) disease