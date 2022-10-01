Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 35,418 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 35,418 new coronavirus cases, down 1,228 from Friday. Tokyo reported 3,834 new cases, down 724 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 165, down 13 from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 105.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan still suffers over 35,000 new cases a day. Why is Japan opening up? Lockdowns and mask wearing must be made mandatory now.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

G&

i seriously hope you are being very sarcastic. My whole family just had this week and none of needed to go to the doctor or a hospital. All of us recovered in 4 days. High fever, headache, tiredness and a runny nose and I have had far worse norovirus and influenza. Not saying everyone gets over it like we did but lockdowns and enforced mask mandates ??? The cure would be far worse than ( for most people a very mild ) disease

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog