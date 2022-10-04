Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 39,723 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 39,723 new coronavirus cases, up 24,556 from Monday. Tokyo reported 4,310 new cases, up 2,637 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 167, up five from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 65.

A 262% increase from yesterday… and that’s with drastically reduced testing. Nothing good about this massive increase in new case numbers. Actual hospitalizations are stuck at 490,000 and will probably increase for the 1st time in 3 weeks ! Luckily, for the responsible and eligible majority, the new boosters are coming right up ! In the meantime, mask up people! Follow the 3 C’s! Avoid the highly irresponsible and reckless minority! Get your mRNA jabs asap ! Keep safe people!

No reaction, as always. If the PM is shot, a NK missile comes flying or corona cases massively rise again, everything is fine. What’s the branding of their perfect tranquilizers?

Enough of the broken record gloom and doom already.

In the meantime, mask up people!

Funny timing...Kishida announced today that masks are not necessary outside.

