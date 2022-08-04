Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 35,339 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 35,339, new coronavirus cases, down 3,601 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is listed as 35, which is unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

That's a lot of kisses from Tokyo

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Whoa, that is an insane number!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The number is so big it broke the website

1 ( +1 / -0 )

