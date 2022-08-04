Tokyo reports 35,339 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 35,339, new coronavirus cases, down 3,601 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is listed as 35, which is unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.
(More nationwide numbers will be added to this story when the data is published. —Eds.)© Japan Today
0 Comments
Login to comment
The Nomad
That's a lot of kisses from Tokyo
Tell_me_bout_it
Whoa, that is an insane number!
Wobot
The number is so big it broke the website