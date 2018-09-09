Japan resilient, but climate change making disasters worse: experts

Record typhoons, biblical floods, heatwaves, landslides and earthquakes: this summer, Japan really has seen it all and images of the destruction caused have been beamed around the world.
And while world-class infrastructure and high-tech warning systems means the death toll and damage is generally lower in Japan than elsewhere, climate change is putting that to the test, experts say.
Moreover, citizens used to decades of natural disasters may be underestimating the risk posed by stronger climate change-related phenomena.
More than 220 died in floods in July mainly because "less than one percent of people affected by local evacuation recommendations actually went to the shelters, thinking that there would not be a problem," notes Jean-Francois Heimburger, an expert on natural disasters in the country.
Unlike in other countries, even the highest levels of evacuation orders in Japan are not compulsory and the vast majority of people ignore them.
"People tend to treat advisories too complacently based on their personal experiences," said Kimio Takeya, visiting professor at Tohoku University, who also sits on a UN climate change body.
But in this era of climate change, personal experience is no longer a reliable guide.
"We are seeing rainfall that we have not seen before. Past experience does not help in this regard. It is also difficult to evacuate your home when rain falls at night," he added.
Local governments produce "hazard maps" to show where residences are in danger of flooding or from landslides or tsunamis, but they are little used and public awareness of them is low.
This raises the question: Why would anyone live at the bottom of a mountain in such a seismically active country?
For one thing, explains Takeya, roughly 75 percent of the country is mountainous, so there will always likely be some inhabitants -- often farmers -- living nearby. And farmers traditionally cultivated the flat land for rice fields, building farmhouses on the land right at the bottom of the mountain.
"Families do not leave ancestral properties because the Japanese patriarcal system is tied to land," said Takeya.
Unfortunately, this sometimes leads to scenes like those played out this week in Atsuma, a small community engulfed by a landslide. Nevertheless, analysts point out that Japan is still well-equipped to deal with such catastrophes and death tolls are often surprisingly low.
"Had these disasters happened in other nations, the damage would have been hugely worse, maybe 50 times had they happened in Europe or other parts of Asia," said Takeya.
Until recently, Japan invested up to seven percent of its national budget on disaster mitigation, which significantly improved its resilience, he added.
Only a handful of people died as a direct result of Thursday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake on the northern island of Hokkaido. The overwhelming majority of casualties were residents of a few dozen dwellings hit by the landslide.
High-tech Japan has "weather forecasts that are more precise thanks to better satellites and new houses and buildings that are more resistant to shocks," said Heimburger.
And Tadashi Suetsugi, a professor at the University of Yamanashi, said that the people in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas, "have just had to learn how to live with disasters."
"Near the ocean, you face risks of a tsunami. Near rivers, you have flooding. Near mountains, you may have landslides.
"If you include earthquakes, there is really no region that's perfectly safe in Japan" which is preparing to host two massive international sporting events -- the Rugby World Cup next year and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Taking the example of Tokyo, Heimburger notes there are 372 zones designated as "highly dangerous", where buildings could collapse or burst into flame during a major earthquake.
"There are more than one million people there. You cannot tell them all to move," he said.© 2018 AFP
Yubaru
How can you have "biblical" floods in a country that doesn't believe in the "bible"? Not to mention that these images being "beamed" around the world are one thing that Mr Abe and company definitely do not want the world to see or hear about!
If ANYTHING puts a damper on tourists coming to Japan, it's reports like these, AND the lack of support for foreigners in Japan.
jcapan
Meanwhile, in Kansai it's been raining nonstop for 3 days and schools like they'll be closed again. I feel like there's a WTF thought bubble above my head on a daily basis this year.
Tokyo-Engr
Japan is the size of my home state, California which is geographically about the same size as Japan but Japan has alot more people crammed into less livable space. I look at all that has happened in Japan in 2018 and in all fairness to Japan I do not think California would have fared so well if all of this happened there.
I agree with Jcapan - I have that bubble over my head too as in after 2 decades living here I have not seen so many things happen in a single year.
Akie
Shame to the expert. All these disasters were predictable based on current technologies. Yet, the expert blame on people, not on the failed system: the Abe govt. If you run a simulation on a model, if you predicted that the death rate will be high, then you, the govt, has to issue order to evacuate, no excuses.
TumbleDry
Yubaru: article written by the AFP. Nation’s belief system has nothing to do here.
thepersoniamnow
This is an outside looking in type article. If you live here and are Japanese you would know more about the realities.
Also what is mandatory evacuation exactly and how would it be implemented? Every time the meteorological agency gets to a certain level (displayed red on their website) the area is on alert and purple tells you to get out of the way, get up high, or go to the evacuation site.
I think that personal complacency from practicing evacuations over and over since childhood and personal circumstances dictate what happens much more predictably.
My Okinawa friends don’t take typhoons lightly as they know what’s up. Here in Kansai old people are telling me they have never seen a typhoon like last weeks...they have also never felt a quake like the 6.1 that was right under Osaka.
I won’t be as complacent next time.
since1981
Actually I believe "This raises the question:" Why would anyone restart Nuclear Power Plants knowing all this disaster is happening?
thepersoniamnow
There is a red warning sign over much of central Japan for rain and it’s related hazards. It’s also been red half the week.
jcapan
Only Japanese?
Yubaru
AFP in Japan, on a Japanese web site, talking about Japan.....poor wording.
And if it was truly in fact "biblical", we would be seeing a fiery older guy, building a wooden ship, in the middle of nowhere too!
Oh like foreigners who have been here like forever don't know the realities either? Wow...just wow!
vistula
"Biblical" means "very great; on a very large scale", in English dictionary. Like it or not, Christian or not, this is a proper English word and is commonly used regardless of belief.
Alfie Noakes
We've been lucky in Tokyo this year but luck can't hold for ever.
That's not a question anyone in this country wants to answer "on the record".
Yubaru
Biblical ...This refers to something which happens on the grandest scale possible on earth.
Not quite. Only "proper" to those who believe in the bible!