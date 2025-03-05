 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan resumes SDF patrol helicopter training flights after 2024 crash

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has fully resumed training flights of its SH-60K patrol helicopters after exercises were restricted following a fatal collision last April, the MSDF chief Adm. Akira Saito said Tuesday.

Saito also said the wreckage of the two crashed SH-60Ks, which remains on the seabed in the Pacific, is expected to be salvaged later this month under a $10 million contract reached with the U.S. Navy.

The two helicopters collided on the night of April 20 during a submarine detection drill above waters east of Torishima Island, around 600 kilometers south of Tokyo in the Izu island chain, where the water's depth is about 5,500 meters. All eight personnel aboard the two copters were killed in the accident.

The accident was likely caused by the failure of both crews to keep a proper lookout, with no maneuvers taken by either helicopter to avoid contact, according to the result of an investigation released by the Defense Ministry in July.

The MSDF suspended training flights involving the aircraft after the accident, but has gradually eased the restrictions since. Training flights were fully resumed on Friday, after the MSDF decided that it is possible to conduct nighttime drills involving multiple SH-60Ks.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog