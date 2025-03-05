Japan resumes SDF patrol helicopter training flights after 2024 crash

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has fully resumed training flights of its SH-60K patrol helicopters after exercises were restricted following a fatal collision last April, the MSDF chief Adm. Akira Saito said Tuesday.

Saito also said the wreckage of the two crashed SH-60Ks, which remains on the seabed in the Pacific, is expected to be salvaged later this month under a $10 million contract reached with the U.S. Navy.

The two helicopters collided on the night of April 20 during a submarine detection drill above waters east of Torishima Island, around 600 kilometers south of Tokyo in the Izu island chain, where the water's depth is about 5,500 meters. All eight personnel aboard the two copters were killed in the accident.

The accident was likely caused by the failure of both crews to keep a proper lookout, with no maneuvers taken by either helicopter to avoid contact, according to the result of an investigation released by the Defense Ministry in July.

The MSDF suspended training flights involving the aircraft after the accident, but has gradually eased the restrictions since. Training flights were fully resumed on Friday, after the MSDF decided that it is possible to conduct nighttime drills involving multiple SH-60Ks.

