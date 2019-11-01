Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The move to charge for plastic bags brings Japan in line with many other countries that have already adopted the environmentally friendly measure Photo: AFP
national

Japanese retailers to charge for plastic bags from 2020

1 Comment
By Martin BUREAU
TOKYO

Japanese retailers including supermarkets and convenience stores will be required to charge for plastic bags from next summer, a government panel agreed Friday.

The move brings Japan in line with many other countries that have already adopted the environmentally friendly measure, but it will only come into effect in July 2020.

There will be no set price for a bag, with each retailer able to decide how much to charge.

The government will try to "ingrain the habit among consumers of bringing bags" and help them understand the move as "a step towards transforming their lifestyle", according to documents on the plan.

It comes after the G20 major economies agreed in June a deal to reduce marine plastic waste at a meeting in the host nation Japan.

Campaigners have criticized Japan for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption -- particularly as it produces more plastic packaging waste per capita than any nation apart from the United States, according to the U.N.

Japan touts an enviable waste-management system, and the government says that 86 percent of its plastic waste is recycled.

But much of that "recycling" involves simply incinerating plastic, often to produce energy -- a process that generates carbon dioxide and contributes to climate change.

Japan exports around 10 percent of its plastic waste for recycling overseas. But research by environmentalists shows the waste can end up in the ocean or emit harmful pollutants when burned improperly.

In 2018, Japan's government unveiled a proposal to tackle plastic waste, with the goal of reducing the 9.4 million tons produced by the country each year by a quarter by 2030.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good about time

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

True Japan Ghost Stories from GaijinPot Readers

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Strange Story of Tokyo Narita Airport’s Haunted Hotel

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Education

Summerhill International School’s Info Session 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Classic Japanese Sweets To Enjoy With Your Coffee

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

Nintendo Tokyo: First Japan Store Set to Open in Shibuya on November 22, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shin-Okubo: Tokyo’s Very Own Little Korea

Savvy Tokyo