national

Remains of 1 of 2 crew whose training plane crashed recovered

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japanese defense officials said Friday they recovered the remains of one of two crew members who were missing since their military training aircraft crashed earlier this week.

The air force T-4 aircraft carrying two service members crashed into a reservoir Wednesday, minutes after taking off from Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture.

On Friday, after two days of searching, rescuers recovered “what appears to be the body of a crew member” and transported it to Komaki base for examination, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters.

The air force grounded all remaining 196 of the training planes and began their emergency inspection on Thursday.

The crash is the latest in a series of defense aircraft accidents in recent years and comes at a time when Japan is accelerating a military buildup to deter China’s growing influence in the region. Japan has doubled its defense spending, raising concern that funding for weapons may be prioritized over safety measures.

The crashed plane was 36 years old and wasn’t fitted with a voice recorder or a flight data recorder.

