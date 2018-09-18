Japan returns souvenirs from N Korea to Korean school students

The government has returned North Korean souvenirs to Korean school students in Japan after they were seized at an airport when the pupils returned from a trip to the country, sources familiar with the matter said.

In a rare gesture, the government gave the items back to the students last Wednesday after discussing the matter with the school, according to the sources.

According to the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon, customs officials at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture confiscated souvenirs from 62 pupils of the Kobe Korean Senior High School, including cushions, cosmetics and handicrafts, on June 28 when they returned from North Korea via Beijing.

An official at the prime minister's office had expressed concern, saying that "such confiscations would only provoke an unnecessary backlash from North Korea."

Japan in principle prohibits bringing in goods from North Korea other than personal belongings and those for humanitarian purposes under its own sanctions imposed in protest at Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. But seizure of such items seems to vary at airports in Japan.

On July 4, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency condemned the confiscation, urging "the customs authorities to make an apology for the brutal human rights abuse and the Japanese government to lift the hostile policy toward the DPRK and Chongryon as early as possible."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been seeking a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to address the denuclearization of North Korea, as the United States and South Korea have both held talks with Kim. But Pyongyang has so far shown no interest in holding a meeting with Abe.

The premier is also hoping to solve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s through talks with Kim.

