 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan revises foreign trainee rules to allow job transfers over abuse

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan revised its guidelines for the foreign trainee program on Friday, permitting trainees who experience harassment and abuse to change workplaces as it seeks to address the issue of trainees quitting without notice over poor working conditions.

Under the program, which prohibits trainees from switching jobs for the first three years in principle, the number of interns fleeing workplaces hit a record high of 9,753 in 2023.

While the previous guidelines stated switching workplaces was permitted when there were "unavoidable circumstances," the new guidelines specifically stipulate that job transfers are allowed if interns are abused, sexually harassed or there has been a malicious violation of laws and regulations at their workplaces, including a breach of contract.

The guidelines also enable coworkers of abused trainees to transfer and allow interns to take a part-time job for up to 28 hours per week to cover living expenses while making the transfer.

A special provision was introduced for trainees who are unable to find new employers as trainees and wish to switch to the specified skilled worker visa, enabling them to temporarily work under a designated activities visa until they pass the exam necessary for making the switch.

The foreign trainee program, which has been in place since 1993, has been criticized as a cover for Japan to import cheap labor.

The government will replace the program with a new system as early as 2027 that will permit job transfers after one or two years of employment at one workplace.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Under the program, which prohibits trainees from switching jobs 

Japan finally let those trainee to change job after started that program in 1993, only need decades to realize that company do abuse worker, that also includes foreign trainees.

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2024/09/883670e9cc25-japan-to-address-issue-of-foreign-trainees-quitting-in-record-numbers.html

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog