Japan revises foreign trainee rules to allow job transfers over abuse

Japan revised its guidelines for the foreign trainee program on Friday, permitting trainees who experience harassment and abuse to change workplaces as it seeks to address the issue of trainees quitting without notice over poor working conditions.

Under the program, which prohibits trainees from switching jobs for the first three years in principle, the number of interns fleeing workplaces hit a record high of 9,753 in 2023.

While the previous guidelines stated switching workplaces was permitted when there were "unavoidable circumstances," the new guidelines specifically stipulate that job transfers are allowed if interns are abused, sexually harassed or there has been a malicious violation of laws and regulations at their workplaces, including a breach of contract.

The guidelines also enable coworkers of abused trainees to transfer and allow interns to take a part-time job for up to 28 hours per week to cover living expenses while making the transfer.

A special provision was introduced for trainees who are unable to find new employers as trainees and wish to switch to the specified skilled worker visa, enabling them to temporarily work under a designated activities visa until they pass the exam necessary for making the switch.

The foreign trainee program, which has been in place since 1993, has been criticized as a cover for Japan to import cheap labor.

The government will replace the program with a new system as early as 2027 that will permit job transfers after one or two years of employment at one workplace.

