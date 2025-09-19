Japan rice demand estimated at 7.11 mil tons; production increase expected

Demand for rice in Japan through June 2026 is estimated to rise slightly to 7.11 million tons, an outlook from the farm ministry showed Friday, with production expected to outstrip demand by 480,000 tons to ease price pressure.
The harvest is expected to see a significant increase to 7.45 tons, driven by expanded planting in response to shortages, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
Private-sector inventories are forecast to reach nearly 2.3 million tons by the end of June, an unusually high level that could approach the record stockpile that was built up in 2015.
The ministry ended its long-held assumption that rice demand will continue to decrease due to the falling population and increased bread consumption. The ministry also took into account for the first time demand from tourists and household expected to increase.
Lower production due to lower yields caused by intense heat and consumers choosing to eat rice rather than more expensive bread led to the sharp rise in rice prices that began last year.
In August, the government announced a policy shift to promote larger rice harvests in the coming years by expanding the use of abandoned farmland, while helping farmers expand their sales channels.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Reality check, just go to supermarket check whether you can find fresh rice (not old rice) with price less than 4000 yen/kg or 8000 yen/kg?
https://www.reddit.com/r/japan/comments/1kvubqn/nhk_average_price_of_rice_in_supermarkets_5_kg/
divinda
At a few different supermarkets I saw some new rice at 4500 yen for 5kg at the lowest, but most new rice was 4800 to 5500+.
Old rice (can't say for sure if it was even last year's) was pretty standard at 4300 to 4500, and not a yen less.
And mind you, this is all pre-tax prices, so add 10% to it (making 4500 = 4950).
Even mochi rice is cheaper at about 4000 (and previously mochi rice was always a bit more than regular rice).
The so-called current national average of "rice in supermarkets" at 4285 yen for 5kg includes whatever remaining crummy Koizumi emergency rice thats still around along with imported rice (at supermarkets near me Taiwanese rice is 3500 and US rice is 3200 for 5kg, but some US rice is 2900, but thats for only a 4kg bag).
Hey, remember the good ol' days (just 13 months ago..) when 10kg was consistently sold at 3000 to 3500 for the previous few decades?
fxgai
Article is probably off by a factor of a million, but the cure for higher prices, is higher prices.
Good luck to the farm ministry trying to guess how much demand for rice there will be.