Japan rice demand estimated at 7.11 mil tons; production increase expected

Demand for rice in Japan through June 2026 is estimated to rise slightly to 7.11 million tons, an outlook from the farm ministry showed Friday, with production expected to outstrip demand by 480,000 tons to ease price pressure.

The harvest is expected to see a significant increase to 7.45 tons, driven by expanded planting in response to shortages, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Private-sector inventories are forecast to reach nearly 2.3 million tons by the end of June, an unusually high level that could approach the record stockpile that was built up in 2015.

The ministry ended its long-held assumption that rice demand will continue to decrease due to the falling population and increased bread consumption. The ministry also took into account for the first time demand from tourists and household expected to increase.

Lower production due to lower yields caused by intense heat and consumers choosing to eat rice rather than more expensive bread led to the sharp rise in rice prices that began last year.

In August, the government announced a policy shift to promote larger rice harvests in the coming years by expanding the use of abandoned farmland, while helping farmers expand their sales channels.

