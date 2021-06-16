Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan road accident deaths fall to record low in 2020

TOKYO

Japan's traffic accident deaths fell to a record-low 2,839 in 2020, a government report showed Tuesday, reflecting a decline in road traffic as people refrain from nonessential outings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number was the lowest since comparable data became available in 1948, according to the latest white paper on traffic safety approved by the Cabinet.

The government's requests for people to stay at home during repeatedly declared states of emergency likely helped reduce traffic deaths, a government official said.

Although the death toll has significantly come down from the 1970 peak of 16,765, it is still short of the government's target, set in 2016 for 2020 and onward, of a figure below 2,500.

The share of the death toll accounted for by people aged 65 and older continued to grow, reaching 56.2 percent in 2020. The percentage was the biggest since a breakdown by age first became available in 1966.

Travel distance by vehicles began falling in April 2020 when a state of emergency was first declared in the country to prevent the virus spread.

In monthly terms, August saw the sharpest drop of 29 percent to 197 during the second wave of infections.

