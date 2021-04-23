Japan rolls out vaccine slowly, despite looming Olympics

Three months before it hosts the Olympics -- the biggest international event since the pandemic began -- Japan has fully vaccinated less than one percent of its population in a cautious, slow-moving program.
Olympic organizers and local officials stress vaccines are not a prerequisite for the Games. Participants will not have to be inoculated before arrival and there are no plans to prioritize vaccination of Japanese athletes or volunteers.
But the slow rollout in the world's third-largest economy, which experts say is driven by a mixture of caution and entrenched bureaucratic hurdles, is starting to weigh on public opinion.
The government has emphasized caution to build trust in the vaccine, said Takakazu Yamagishi, director of the Center for International Affairs at Nanzan University, who researches health policy.
But, seeing speedy vaccinations elsewhere, "more and more people are realizing that the delayed vaccination process has put Japan in a difficult position to hold the Olympics," he told AFP.
This could "weaken their support for the Games".
A majority of Japanese already oppose holding the Games this summer, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who faces a general election this year, has been under pressure for months over his coronavirus response.
The country's outbreak has been comparatively small so far, with fewer than 10,000 deaths.
But several regions, including Tokyo, requested new virus states of emergency this week over a fresh wave of cases that has already overwhelmed some local healthcare systems.
Writing in the British Medical Journal this month, four health experts cited Japan's "sluggish vaccine rollout" among other factors in urging plans to hold the Games "be reconsidered as a matter of urgency".
Polls show three-quarters of Japan's public consider the rollout slow, with 60 percent saying they are dissatisfied with the program.
Olympic organizers insist the rollout's pace will not impact the Games.
"We'll be able to deliver the Games even without vaccination," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters on Wednesday.
"Of course, if vaccines become available, that would be an upside... But as far as we're concerned, regardless of the vaccine, we will take thorough Covid-19 countermeasures to be able to deliver the Games."
The International Olympic Committee is encouraging athletes to get vaccinated and has secured Chinese doses for teams from countries with limited access.
Several countries have already vaccinated their teams or said they plan to.
But Japanese officials say there is no plan to follow suit, and there is no timetable yet for expanding jabs to the general population.
The government has deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna for enough doses to cover all 125 million residents, but it has only approved the Pfizer shot so far.
Vaccinations began in February with medical workers and expanded just last week to the elderly.
Experts say the cautious rollout is informed partly by past vaccine controversies. Strict rules include a requirement that vaccines be trialled locally on top of international testing.
There have also been concerns about export restrictions impacting supply, and Japan has stockpiled significant doses before administering them.
It has received more than 17 million doses from Europe so far -- but only around 1.5 million people have had a first shot, with just over 827,000 fully vaccinated.
"In Japan, people consider equality important," said Koji Wada, a professor at Japan's International University of Health and Welfare.
"So if there are only 9,000 items for 10,000 people in need during a disaster, for example, some municipalities wouldn't provide them," he told AFP.
Japan says it will have enough vaccines for everyone over 16 by September, but when those doses will be administered is less clear.
Approvals for the Moderna and AstraZeneca formulas are not expected before May at the earliest, and there are other challenges, including rules that allow only doctors and nurses to administer the jab.
The slow pace makes it likely that Japan's population, including thousands of Olympic volunteers and support staff, will not be vaccinated by the time athletes begin pouring into the country.
Overseas fans have already been barred, and a decision on how many domestic fans -- if any -- will be allowed into Olympic venues may not come until June.
One thing is clear: reaching herd immunity -- the threshold needed to stop the virus spreading -- in time for the opening ceremony is no longer an option.
"It's too late," Yamagishi said.© 2021 AFP
Zarathustra
Of course the medical staff should be vaccinated first, but why their families as well?
thelonius
For a country that is prone to so many natural disasters, Japan really sucks at moving fast in an emergency.
robert maes
But by all means lets bring in olympic delegations from safe countries like India and Brazil without the obligation of vaccination. After all what could possibly go wrong with safely organised Olympics
klausdorth
Less than 1% for Japan, while the US has used 20 million (20.000.000) shots already!
Way to go Japan, but I guess I have to wait until next year before it's my turn!
George Townes
Read this this week in the Japan Times.
Relying mainly on the Pfizer shot could simply Japan's vaccine rollout, which has been the slowest among the Group of Seven nations. The current approach, done through local municipalities, is designed for the Pfizer jab, Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in charge of the vaccine program, said during a news conference Friday.
The Moderna shots "need a different deep freezer than Pfizer, and they have a different date between the first and second shots," Kono said. "We don't want to confuse municipalities".
There, that last sentence is (for me) the biggest head scratcher of this whole vaccine rollout. Hey, J-Gov and in particular, Mr. Kono, here is what you do. You slap labels on each freezer that says either Pfizer or Moderna. You also have the scheduling, lists, vaccine vouches, etc. seperated with each document, voucher, list etc labeled with big, easy to read words that say either Pfizer or Moderna. Oh, and here is a thought. Cancel the games and then put that money towards buying the freezers needed for the Moderna shots. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very similar and since you have already approved Pfizer why don't you and your J-Gov buddies go ahead and approve the Moderna vaccine already. GET WITH IT!!!!
Mezane
It has received more than 17 million doses from Europe so far -- but only around 1.5 million people have had a first shot, with just over 827,000 fully vaccinated. Criminal.....
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
So seeing these stats, this is telling the world that Japan is doing a fabulous job at containment in its own way. They are a world leader and should be praised.
thelonius
.. a bloated health ministry, multiple redundant layers of bureaucracy, overly cautious mindset... oh ya, and bureaucrats more interested in holding goodbye parties than getting down to business.
If it's true, I'm glad it's starting to weigh on public opinion. No people deserve to be governed this poorly.
David Brent
I think even a Japanese doctor ought to be able to get this injection right. Not holding my breath though, given the awful standards here.
virusrex
Too many people benefited from convincing the population that everything related to medical treatments is risky and dangerous, even the pandemic has been unable to change this retrograde anti-scientific position, so maybe losing the Olympics (and the huge amount of money invested) because of this problem will do the trick.
The vaccine against HPV is a great example of these "controversies". The vaccine helps very importantly reducing cervical cancer, but shortly after being used reports appeared about some side effects that were supposedly related to the vaccine. The Japanese government instantaneously stopped recommending the vaccine and the media demonized it. Eventually it was demonstrated there was no such side effects, girls had the same rate of problems whether they were vaccinated or not, so the world kept vaccinating teenagers and preventing deaths. Except that Japan never did this, and thousands of lives have been lost (and will keep being lost) unnecessarily because of this.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(20)30010-4/fulltext
So the COVID vaccines would not be the first ones where the Japanese government choose to sacrifice lives instead of acting rationally.
marcelito
It has received more than 17 million doses from Europe so far -- but only around 1.5 million people have had a first shot....
Never mind that detail... EU is still at fault and responsible for Japan,s slow rollout. I know it for a fact because I read it here on this forum so it is so.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@virus:
So the COVID vaccines would not be the first ones where the Japanese government choose to sacrifice lives instead of acting rationally.
Is acting rationally a given and 100% the same across all cultures and people? It depends on how and where you were raised and rationalizations change with times and public sentiment.
MilesTeg
They are world leaders in incompetency and stupidity. Just cause there have been relatively few deaths doesn't mean you can purposely slow down vaccinations. This is now the 3rd 'lockdown'. How many more businesses will suffer and people will lose their jobs. It's a joke.
virusrex
If you act directly against objective knowledge that can be proved as such, then you are acting irrationally no excuses, what depends on place and times is not the rationality of the decision, but the reasons why some people choose to act irrationally, that is a huge difference.
P. Smith
It’s rather disconcerting that it takes two people to give one injection.
Simian Lane
I could care less about the Olympics or any show of freedom at this horrid time of the pandemic
Luddite
Criminally negligent.
Akula
The pace of vaccinations seems to be increasing a little to over 150,000 vaccinations a day (still too few) but Japan is now paying the price for dithering with approvals and not having sufficient urgency with the rollout.
For goodness sake, just get on with it.
Zoroto
On related news Kono announced the incredible achievement of giving the first dose to ONE THIRD of healthcare workers, only TWO AND A HALF MONTHS after starting the process:
