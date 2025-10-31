Japan ruling, opposition parties agree to scrap gasoline tax surcharge

Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Friday to end the provisional gasoline tax rate at year-end but left unresolved how to make up for the loss in tax income, underscoring the challenges facing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's minority government.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party agreed to remove the provisional rate of 25.10 yen ($0.16) per liter, imposed on top of the base tax rate of 28.70 yen to fund public works, on Dec. 31 following pressure from opposition parties.

Takaichi, who took office last week, has vowed to take steps to ease rising living costs that have weighed on households. However, the LDP, which formed a new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party this month, needs parliamentary support from the opposition to pass a supplementary budget for the economic package.

The scrapping of the provisional tax rate in place for half a century, together with that on diesel fuel, is estimated to reduce annual tax revenue for the central and local governments by around 1.5 trillion yen.

As a stopgap measure before the levy is formally abolished, the parties plan to lower gasoline prices in stages by providing government subsidies starting Nov. 13, lawmakers said.

The parties will continue talks on how to offset the lost tax revenue, possibly through scaling back corporate tax breaks, according to the lawmakers.

Last December, the LDP, the Komeito party and the Democratic Party for the People -- an opposition party that gained strength in recent elections -- agreed to abolish the gasoline surcharge. But discussions stalled as they struggled to find common ground on how to make up for the expected revenue shortfall.

Following the LDP's major setback in the July House of Councillors election, the debate gained traction as opposition parties increased their number of seats in parliament.

Komeito was then part of the LDP-led ruling coalition, which had lost its majority in both chambers of parliament, but left the bloc this month after Takaichi won the LDP's presidential race to replace Shigeru Ishiba. The LDP subsequently formed a new coalition with the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin.

© KYODO