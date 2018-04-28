Japan, Russia to organize cruise to disputed isles in summer

A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails off Cape Nosappu in Nemuro. A group of islands known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia can be seen in the background.

Japan and Russia have broadly agreed to organize a summer cruise for Japanese people to Russian-held islands at the center of a bilateral territorial dispute, a regional government official in Sakhalin in the Russian Far East said.

The details of the proposed cruise could be agreed when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Russia next month to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The planned cruise is part of joint economic activities that the two leaders have agreed to realize on the islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

Japan hopes such activities will help to resolve the dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty. Russia is keen to develop the regional economy.

The official said under the plan up to 150 tourists would leave Japan by ship and tour the islands over several days.

The official did not say whether the tourists would land on the islands and whether visas would be required to participate, issues linked to sovereignty over the isles.

