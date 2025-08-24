Japan, S Korea agree to expand working holiday program

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (bottom right) and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (2nd from left) hold talks in Tokyo on Saturday.

Japan and South Korea on Saturday agreed to expand their reciprocal working holiday program to allow citizens to take part twice, in a move aimed at deepening exchanges and bilateral ties.

South Korea will become the ninth country with which Japan has an arrangement to issue second working holiday visas, following Austria, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and Slovakia.

The agreement was reached during summit talks held in Tokyo between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is making his first visit to Japan since taking office earlier this year.

Under the expanded program, Japanese and South Koreans aged 18 to 25 will be eligible to apply for a second working holiday visa. The scheme had previously been limited to once per person.

Working holiday programs allow visa holders to work while on holiday in another country. Young people aged between 18 and 25 are eligible to apply for the reciprocal program between Japan and South Korea.

After the launch of its first working holiday program with Australia in 1980, Japan now has similar arrangements with 30 countries and regions, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Last year, about a third of the total number of working holiday visas issued, or around 7,400, went to South Korean nationals, the ministry said, with the number remaining on an uptrend.

Japan is a popular destination to visit for South Koreans and vice versa. Japan took in some 8.8 million visitors from South Korea, the largest among other places in 2024.

The two leaders also welcomed the launch in June of dedicated immigration lanes for travelers from both countries, calling it a step forward in efforts to boost people-to-people exchanges as the Asian neighbors mark the 60th anniversary of normalized ties.

