Japan, S Korea exchange protests over World Heritage nomination

Japan and South Korea lodged protests with each other Thursday over their views on Tokyo's recent nomination for the 2023 UNESCO World Heritage list of a gold and silver mine site, which Seoul says is linked to wartime Korean forced labor.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui Yong expressed "deep disappointment and protest" when he held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi over Tokyo's attempt to register the mine on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Chung said Japan has not faced up to the history of forced Korean laborers during the country's 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.

Hayashi, meanwhile, said South Korea's argument about the mine is unacceptable, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

He told Chung that Japan-South Korea relations remain in a tough situation due to moves by South Korea on issues such as compensation to wartime laborers and "comfort women" in Japan's military brothels during World War II, and that Seoul should make an "appropriate response" to deal with it, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week announced that Japan would recommend the Sado mine for the World Heritage list.

The decision, a reversal of Tokyo's initial plan not to make a recommendation this year, immediately triggered South Korea's objection.

