Japan saw over 16,000 deaths from COVID-19 in May-Nov 2023

While life has gradually returned to normal almost a year since Japan downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk disease category, persistent waves of infections resulted in over 16,000 deaths between May and November last year, according to government data.

Health experts have stressed the need for a renewed understanding that lives are still being lost to the virus, even after the government reclassified COVID-19 as an infectious disease on par with the seasonal flu on May 8 last year, facilitating the normalization of social and economic activities.

A ninth wave of infections from last summer to fall resulted in Okinawa Prefecture's medical system being overwhelmed and difficulties in providing ambulance services. There was also a 10th wave across Japan last winter.

With the government ending its subsidies for medical expenses for people infected with COVID-19 in April, there are concerns that individuals might be discouraged from visiting medical institutions.

"In order for the public to take appropriate infection prevention measures, the government should provide timely infection information, such as the proportion of severe cases and mortality rates after hospitalization," said Kiyosu Taniguchi, director of Mie National Hospital.

COVID-19 accounts for an overwhelmingly large proportion of annual deaths from infectious diseases in Japan, with 16,043 COVID-related deaths between May and November last year, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, deaths from seasonal influenza totaled 3,575 in 2019.

Vaccinations for the coronavirus will now focus on the elderly and other groups at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

The government is also taking measures to prepare for future outbreaks, including drawing up agreements with prefectural governments and medical institutions to secure 51,000 beds for such a situation.

A revision to the local autonomy law, which includes expanding the central government's authority over local governments, has been submitted to the current Diet session.

In September 2023, the central government established the Cabinet Agency for Infectious Disease Crisis Management, a body responsible for coordinating government responses during pandemics.

Starting in April of next year, a new organization modeled after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be established to advise the government on major outbreaks of infectious diseases.

